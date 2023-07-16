The Mission: Impossible Theme Song Doubles As A Spy Code

Bruce Gellar's "Mission: Impossible" launched on September 17, 1966, five days after the debut of "The Monkees", eight days after the debut of "The Green Hornet", and nine days after the debut of "Star Trek". In January 1966, "Batman" made its debut, and "Gigantor" started airing in the United States. "Dark Shadows" started up in June of that year, and Chuck Barris' "The Newlywed Game" began the following July. It was a good year to be alive and watching television.

"Mission: Impossible" was, to remind readers, a spy series about secret agents working for an ultra-secret government agency called the Impossible Missions Force. IMF agents gathered in teams, put on disguises, and employed high-tech gadgetry to infiltrate the lairs of international baddies. Greg Morris and Peter Lupus appeared in all seven seasons of the show, and Peter Graves for the final six. Lesley Ann Warren, Martin Landau, and Leonard Nimoy appeared as well. The show once featured a two-part episode that was eventually recut into a feature film and released into theaters. Paul Stanley's "Mission: Impossible vs. the Mob" was the first "Mission: Impossible" movie.

One of the more striking details about "Mission: Impossible," though, was its aggressive theme song written by Lalo Schifrin ("Cool Hand Luke," "Bullitt," "Dirty Harry," many, many others). Schifrin's theme — bum bum BUM BUM! — was evocative of the show's thriller tension, accompanied as it was by visuals of a burning fuse.

Here's a fun piece of trivia about the theme: The first four notes of Schifrin's theme are two long beats followed by two short beats. If one translates that into Morse Code — dash dash, dot dot — it spells the letters "M" and "I." For "Mission" and " Impossible," you see.