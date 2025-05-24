The Final Reckoning Doesn't Correct The Mission: Impossible Franchise's Biggest Mistake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spoilers for "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" follow.

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" has gotten some mixed responses thus far (including from /Film), and with good reason. Belabored by exposition and fanservice, "The Final Reckoning" feels plodding in a way the previous movies haven't. Even the praised third act felt too close to the climax of the sixth movie "Mission: Impossible – Fallout." (In both, Ethan is in an aerial chase while his team has to defuse a nuclear explosion.)

"The Final Reckoning" is the worst movie in the series since "Mission: Impossible 2," but while that one could be forgotten as a bump in the road, this finale can't be brushed aside so easily. Frankly, the cracks were showing in the last movie, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning," too.

The biggest crack there was killing off Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson). Introduced in the fifth "Mission: Impossible" movie, 2015's "Rogue Nation" (the first directed by Christopher McQuarrie), Ilsa was an undercover MI6 agent operating inside the Syndicate, a villainous rogue intelligence agency. She was set up as a femme fatale (her name is Faust), but despite backstabbing Ethan a few times, she chose his side in the end.

Ilsa was Ferguson's breakout role, and with good reason. She's been acting since 1999 (with several roles in Swedish and British TV), but "Rogue Nation" made her a star. All she needed to get there was a huge stage, because she has screen presence to rival Cruise's; Ilsa can match wits with Ethan just as Ferguson can match Cruise's charisma. When Ilsa returned for the 2018 sequel "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," it felt like the series had found someone who could stand alongside Ethan/Cruise, or even succeed him as its lead.

And then "Dead Reckoning" killed Ilsa off, transparently replacing her with master thief turned IMF agent Grace (Hayley Atwell). Now, after "Dead Reckoning," there was a lot of speculation that Ilsa might be brought back next time. "Mission: Impossible" is all about subterfuge and the characters often use perfect latex face masks. It'd have been easy to retcon Ilsa's death as a ruse or part of a secret plan, especially since she does have a history of keeping Ethan in the dark. If "Mission: Impossible" could bring back Kittridge (Henry Czerny) 27 years late, it could bring back Ilsa Faust.

Does "The Final Reckoning" confirm these suspicions and bring back Ilsa?

Nope!

Not only does Ilsa stay dead by the time the credits roll, no-one — Ethan included — even mentions her during the movie!