Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Brings Back Ethan Hunt's Oldest Adversary And It Rules

Spoilers for "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" follow.

It used to be pretty rare for "Mission: Impossible" films to carry over characters from one film to the next — only Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) have been in all seven thus far.

Moreover, "Ghost Protocol," "Rogue Nation, and "Fallout" mostly used the third film, "Mission: Impossible III" as their foundation, particularly with the important roles of resident tech geek Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) and Ethan's wife Julie (Michelle Monaghan). This left the first two "Mission: Impossible" films feeling more and more like standalone efforts. This made it all the more surprising when "Fallout" also nodded to the 1996 original: Alanna Mitsopolis/White Widow (Vanessa Kirby) is the daughter of Max (Vanessa Redgrave) and inherited her mother's arms dealing business.

The seventh film, "Dead Reckoning Part One," takes the nods one step further: Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) returns after a five-movie absence, the longest hiatus of the series so far. If you don't remember, Kittridge was the IMF director who hunted the wrongly-accused Ethan in the first film. This story laid the template for many of the sequels: Ethan is framed for treason and/or has to go on the run. Oftentimes, he's hunted by a slimy administrator who turns out to not be a bad guy after all — Theodore Brassell (Laurence Fishburne) in "M:I III" and Alan Hunley (Alec Baldwin) in "Rogue Nation."

According to Czerny, Kittridge has spent the last 25 years walking through revolving doors at every intelligence agency; the man is a career bureaucrat. By "Dead Reckoning," he's now CIA director — but despite his new role, he remains Ethan's nominal superior and a true thorn in his side. What is Kittridge's role in "Dead Reckoning Part One" and why was he a character worth bringing back in the first place?