Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday Will Feature The Return Of A Major Captain America Character
Yet another major star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's past is returning to help conclude the Multiverse Saga. Hayley Atwell is apparently set to return as Agent Cartner in "Avengers: Doomsday," which is due to hit theaters in 2026. This, according to the folks at Deadline, with the outlet reporting that Atwell will indeed return in some capacity in the film, which is being directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" fame.
Plot details for the moment are being kept under wraps. What we know for sure is that the film will see several major actors returning to the MCU fold. Most recently, it was revealed that Chris Evans, known for playing Captain America for nearly a decade, will be returning in some capacity. It's unclear for now if Evans is playing Cap, or another role entirely. To that end, Robert Downey Jr., who previously played Iron Man, is going to play the villain Doctor Doom in "Doomsday."
That's important to keep in mind with Atwell's casting. She previously played Captain Carter, a British take on Captain America, in the animated "What If...?" as well as a brief cameo in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." So it's entirely possible the multiverse could be a factor here once again. Either way, with Evans returning, it makes sense for Atwell to return as well.
How will Peggy Carter factor into Avengers: Doomsday?
It's worth remembering where we left off with Peggy Carter. Canonically, she died in "Captain America: Civil War." She aged normally while Steve Rogers was frozen in the ice for all those years. However, at the end of "Avengers: Endgame," we saw Steve stay back in time after returning the Infinity Stones to finally live his life with Peggy. That opens up a host of questions regarding when — or where – in the MCU this film will take place.
Also worth noting is the fact that Joe and Anthony Russo are once again pulling double duty here. "Doomsday" will be followed up in 2027 with "Avengers: Secret Wars," which is supposed to be the grand finale of the Multiverse Saga. Will Peggy Carter return in that film as well? Or is her role limited to "Doomsday?" For now, we have more questions than answers.
Atwell has been a part of the MCU from the early days, kicking off her run as Petty Carter in 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger." She had a much smaller role in "The Winter Soldier," but has continued to pop up elsewhere over the years. Most notably, Atwell starred in two seasons of a solo show titled "Agent Carter" on ABC before being canceled in 2016. She also appeared briefly in "Ant-Man," as well as a couple of episodes of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
"Avengers: Doomsday" is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. "Secret Wars" is set to follow on May 7, 2027.