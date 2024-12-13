Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday Will Feature The Return Of A Major Captain America Character

Yet another major star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's past is returning to help conclude the Multiverse Saga. Hayley Atwell is apparently set to return as Agent Cartner in "Avengers: Doomsday," which is due to hit theaters in 2026. This, according to the folks at Deadline, with the outlet reporting that Atwell will indeed return in some capacity in the film, which is being directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" fame.

Plot details for the moment are being kept under wraps. What we know for sure is that the film will see several major actors returning to the MCU fold. Most recently, it was revealed that Chris Evans, known for playing Captain America for nearly a decade, will be returning in some capacity. It's unclear for now if Evans is playing Cap, or another role entirely. To that end, Robert Downey Jr., who previously played Iron Man, is going to play the villain Doctor Doom in "Doomsday."

That's important to keep in mind with Atwell's casting. She previously played Captain Carter, a British take on Captain America, in the animated "What If...?" as well as a brief cameo in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." So it's entirely possible the multiverse could be a factor here once again. Either way, with Evans returning, it makes sense for Atwell to return as well.