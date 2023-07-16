A Stage Play Started Hayley Atwell On A 10-Year Path To Mission: Impossible

Audiences primarily know Hayley Atwell for slugging the jaws of HYDRA agents and stickin' it to the misogynists of the world as Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's a role that makes her a natural addition to the "Mission: Impossible" franchise — a sandbox Tom Cruise has been playing action hero in for nearly three decades — starting with her turn in this year's "Dead Reckoning Part One."

But years before she (respectfully) tapped Steve Rogers' chest during "Captain America: The First Avenger," Atwell got her start acting on the stage in productions of Aeschylus' ancient Greek tragedy "Prometheus Bound" and the Royal Shakespeare Company's "Women Beware Women" back in the mid-aughts. In fact, it's thanks to her stage work that Atwell caught the eye of "Dead Reckoning" co-writer and director Christopher McQuarrie in the first place.

McQuarrie, of course, has evolved into the Scorsese to Cruise's De Niro over the last 15 years, beginning with his efforts as a co-writer and producer on the Cruise-led true story WWII thriller "Valkyrie" in 2008. McQuarrie would go on to do uncredited writing on director Brad Bird's 2011 "Mission: Impossible" installment, "Ghost Procol," before assuming the helm of the franchise himself in 2015 with "Rogue Nation." However, at some point between those two events, it seems McQuarrie saw Atwell in a play that left him wanting to work with her (although he had no idea when and on what project).