The Worst Mission: Impossible Movie, According To IMDb

The preview for the eighth Tom Cruise-starring "Mission: Impossible" movie was released on November 11, 2024, and it looks to be the final film Cruise will be involved with. Titled "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," the preview is full of portent and global threats that, perhaps naturally, only Ethan Hunt can quell. The story, it seems, will continue directly from "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One" (the "Part One" has since been dropped) as it follows Hunt's rivalry with a dangerous artificial intelligence broadcasting from a lost submarine somewhere in the Arctic Ocean.

Since 1996, the "Mission: Impossible" movies have been gigantic cinematic events, with each one drawing huge crowds, and allowing Tom Cruise to increasingly assert his influence over their creative elements. Cruise doesn't write or direct, but a lot of the direction, editing, casting, and music rests in his hands. Brian De Palma's 1996 original is downright quaint compared to what the series became, which was an expanding showcase for stunts and action. Cruise has performed more and more dangerous acts for each progressive film; in the last one, he drove a motorcycle off a cliff and then sprung a parachute just in time.

Not all of the "Mission: Impossible" movies are good, however. Brad Bird's "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol" (2011) is impossible to follow, and isn't memorable beyond its showcase climbing sequence up the side of the Burj Khalifa. Christopher McQuarrie's "Dead Reckoning" (2023) was filmed during COVID lockdowns, and actors had to be filmed separately, leading to weird editing and way too many close-ups.

The worst of the bunch, as both critics and users of IMDb can agree, is John Woo's "Mission: Impossible 2" (2000). The film only has a 56% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 155 reviews) and IMDb users gave it, overall, a 6.1 out of 10.