The Heartwarming Reason Why Sylvester Stallone Added Rocky IV's Weirdest Element

Sylvester Stallone's "Rocky IV" is a remarkable movie. Released theatrically two years after Nicholas Meyer's nightmare-inducing Cold War classic "The Day After" aired on ABC, it gave moviegoers hope that the enmity between the United States and the Soviet Union could be resolved by two big lugs pounding the crap out of each other in a boxing ring. It was a foregone conclusion that Stallone's Philadelphia palooka would come out on top, but with glasnost unexpectedly on the global menu thanks to the newly elected General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev, this felt like a righteous victory. Lo and behold, within six years, the bruising dream of "Rocky IV" would be realized, and the Soviet Union would be broken up into democratic republics. It was fun while it lasted.

"Rocky IV" was a forward-looking movie in another regard. With home computers on the rise, everyone figured it was only a matter of time before every home had a robot housekeeper. Rosie from "The Jetsons" seemed poised to become a reality. So, when Rocky Balboa gave his layabout, depressingly undesirable brother-in-law Paulie (Burt Young) a robot for his birthday at the outset of "Rocky IV," we believed the future had arrived. Soon, we could all afford to give our layabout, depressingly undesirable relatives a robot companion.

Alas, "Rocky IV" dreamed too big. We now have robots that clean our floors and freak out our cats, but that's about as far as it goes. In Stallone's defense, however, he wasn't trying to get our hopes up. When he wrote the robot into "Rocky IV," he wasn't thinking about revolutionizing the way we live; he was looking to make the world more accessible to his autistic son, Seargeoh.