Every John Wick Movie Ranked

"John Wick" is the little action franchise that could. The series has become so huge and operatic that it's easy to forget that at one point, no one seemed very interested. When it came to the first film, producers struggled to find theatrical distributors, and star Keanu Reeves was coming off a stirring of box office disappointments. There was talk of sending the first film to VOD, where it might die an ignoble death. And then Lionsgate swooped in to distribute the flick theatrically, and everything changed. While the first film was not a box office smash, it was a hit.

Beyond that, though, it garnered a passionate fanbase wowed by both the killer action scenes and the world-building. Things would only go up from there, with each subsequent sequel growing larger and expanding the mythology further, while also helping turn Keanu Reeves into a superstar again. In the series, Reeves' titular character is a highly capable assassin who has retired. Unfortunately, a bunch of goons make the mistake of killing his new puppy and stealing his car, leading John out of retirement and back out into the increasingly elaborate underworld he once called home.

Let's take a look back through the franchise and rank all the "John Wick" movies, shall we?