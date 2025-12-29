15 Best Animated Shows Of All Time, Ranked
Animated television goes back to the earliest days of the television medium itself, eventually ranging from crudely drawn and rotoscoped art styles to more sophisticated and computer-generated visuals. Animated programming has become just as far-reaching and nuanced in its storytelling as its live-action counterparts, whether it's children's programming, anime, or more adult shows. And though it's an incredibly varied and extensive field, there are some shows that stand out above the rest. These are the shows that either pushed the boundaries of what animation on television could be and/or have wonderfully endured the test of time, entertaining generations of audiences.
For those wondering where the golden age of American animation properties like "Looney Tunes" and "Tom & Jerry" are, remember those projects were primarily released as theatrical animated shorts. For the purposes of this article, we're sticking with animated properties that were produced and released as television shows, first and foremost. Here are the 15 best animated shows of all time ranked, perfect for a rewatch or experiencing for the first time.
15. Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!
Though animation studio Hanna-Barbera helped popularize American animated television for decades, few of its properties have the same staying power as Scooby-Doo. The talking Great Dane with a serious case of the munchies made his debut in "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!," which premiered in 1969. Voiced by Don Messick, Scooby-Doo is joined by his friends as they travel the country in their van, solving mysteries along the way. Though the incidents they encounter initially appear to involve the paranormal, the gang's investigation always reveals a more practical culprit behind the scares.
Scooby-Doo was a tremendous hit for Hanna-Barbera, so the studio produced tons of similar shows pairing a group of young adults and teens with a fantastical talking figure throughout the '70s. These shows ranged from "Jabberjaw" and "Speed Buggy" to "Josie and the Pussycats," each offering their own spin on the formula. As for Scooby-Doo, the crime-solving canine became a television staple for the ensuing decades before the animated movie "Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island" marked the end of an era. Though the original "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" only ran for a handful of seasons, the show holds up and its influence defined its studio for years.
14. SpongeBob SquarePants
Of all the Nickelodeon properties that have been produced for the cable network, none quite possess the same long-lasting quality and universal appeal of "SpongeBob SquarePants." The show's titular character, played by Tom Kenny, lives in a pineapple under the sea in the town of Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob is joined by his best friends Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) and Sandy Cheeks (Carolyn Lawrence) as they get into misadventures together. These often spill over to SpongeBob's job working as a cook for a local burger joint run by Mister Krabbs (Clancy Brown) and SpongeBob's neighbor, Squidward Tentacles (Rodger Bumpass).
For over 25 years, generations of children worldwide have been thrilled by "SpongeBob SquarePants," which has become a cultural institution. With so many stories to choose from, everyone has their own favorite "SpongeBob SquarePants" episodes, while the show has become an endless reservoir for meme material. That broader appeal is thanks to the show being unafraid to get weird with its characters and veer into the surreal and outright slapstick for its gags. A warm and thoroughly uncynical show thanks to its cheerful title character, "SpongeBob SquarePants" is as unlikely a figurehead for modern animation as he is for Bikini Bottom.
13. The Boondocks
Aaron McGruder's groundbreaking comic strip "The Boondocks" was adapted by Cartoon Network in 2005 as part of its older-audience-oriented Adult Swim programming block. Retaining the comic's manga-inspired art style, the show follows the Freemans, a Black family living in a predominantly white American suburb. The show's protagonist is adolescent Huey Freeman (Regina King), who is wise beyond his years and constantly offering observations about life and society around him. Huey is joined by his younger brother Riley (King), who idolizes and espouses a lifestyle more visibly influenced by gangsta rap in contrast to his sibling.
"The Boondocks" is a fantastic translation of McGruder's comic strip, able to go deeper and sharper in its social commentary and themes through the creative freedom of its platform. At the same time, the show knew when to have fun with its concept and characters, providing everything from action to coarse gags. Though there were plans to revive the property, Adult Swim's "The Boondocks" reboot was cancelled, leaving the Freemans' future uncertain for now. But as long as there are social injustices and frustrating idiosyncrasies (and there always will be), Huey and the Freemans will always have timely things to say about them.
12. Attack on Titan
One of the most intense anime shows of all time, "Attack on Titan" adapts Hajime Isayama's manga series. The story is set in a steampunk fantasy world where humanity has sheltered themselves in cities protected by tall walls to keep out Titans, ravenous giants roaming the countryside. After losing his mother to the Titans, protagonist Eren Yeager joins an elite military squad trained specifically to combat the monsters. As Eren becomes increasingly drawn into the conflict as it expands, he learns his own disturbing connection to the Titans' origins.
For all of its grim spectacle, "Attack on Titan" is a meditation on the cost of war and the inherited nature of violence across generations. There is an apocalyptic intensity to the series, with every victory hard-earned and mired in heartbreaking losses along the way. Eren and his friends stand at the center of this, providing this fantastical setup with its wounded emotional core. Among the best anime streaming on Hulu, "Attack on Titan" brings plenty of fire and fury as it weaves its merciless fantasy story.
11. Rick and Morty
When it comes to absolutely bonkers comedy geared towards an older audience, no show does it better than "Rick and Morty." The series revolves around mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his perpetually anxious grandson Morty Smith. Rick's experiments often involve explorations into the multiverse, as he and Morty constantly find themselves in interdimensional hijinks. This is juxtaposed with the ongoing dynamic the duo have with Morty's nuclear family, with Rick's work impacting it in surprising ways.
The best "Rick and Morty" episodes take full advantage of its weird science premise, unafraid of getting wonderfully odd with its core concept. Making that approach work is consistently strong writing, simultaneously spoofing and celebrating classic sci-fi stories like "Back to the Future." For as bizarre as the series gets, and it gets bizarre all the time, it maintains its own quirky emotional nuances. A magic mystery tour of the multiverse that proudly lets its freak flag fly, "Rick and Morty" completely reinvigorated Cartoon Network's Adult Swim programming block.
10. Dexter's Laboratory
As Cartoon Network began to produce its own original animated series, one of its earliest is still one of its best. Created by Genndy Tartakovsky, "Dexter's Laboratory" centers on boy genius Dexter, who secretly maintains a cavernous laboratory in his bedroom to conduct his experiments. These inventions and scientific breakthroughs are often derailed by Dexter's older sister Dee Dee, who loves disrupting her brother's activities. This is juxtaposed with Dexter using his gadgets to solve everyday issues in growing up, from dealing with bullies to particularly rough games of dodgeball.
Just like its pint-sized inventor character, "Dexter's Laboratory" is one of the most imaginative shows Tartakovsky has ever created. Wearing its pop culture influences on its sleeve, the series veers into everything from sci-fi action to opera. More than just one of the best Cartoon Network shows from the 2000s, "Dexter's Laboratory" remains a modern marvel in animation. And, of course, expect more from Tartakovsky and his celebrated animation career elsewhere on this list.
9. The Simpsons
On the air for over 35 years, "The Simpsons" has become a bonafide cultural institution long outgrowing its roots on a comedy sketch show. For the somehow uninitiated, the show follows a typical suburban family in the American town of Springfield. Family patriarch Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) and his son Bart (Nancy Cartwright) are the primary sources of the family's hijinks with their hare-brained antics. As the show progresses, Springfield's colorful citizenry fills out a wider community that gets in on the Simpson family's fun.
After beating the incredible record set by "Gunsmoke," "The Simpsons" became the longest-running scripted prime television show in America. The longevity is fueled by some truly timeless episodes and iconic characters that have endeared themselves to audiences with hilarious gags for decades. For any show of its length, the series definitely has its weaker seasons, but the enduring appeal behind the extensive cast remains largely intact. The television staple that has long since earned its place in the pantheon of greatest sitcoms of any medium, "The Simpsons" is as American as apple pie.
8. Samurai Jack
Animator Genndy Tartakovsky came up with "Samurai Jack" when he was 10 years old, and these childhood musings coalesced into an animated series in 2001. The titular samurai, played by Phil LaMarr, confronts the ethereal demon Aku (Mako) in feudal Japan, with Aku using magic to transport Jack into the future to avoid defeat. In this dystopian timeline, Aku has conquered humanity for centuries, with Jack contending with his minions. Out of his element, Jack scours the future for a way to return to his own time and defeat Aku to prevent this future from coming to pass.
Any inkling of impressive action set pieces Tartakovsky crafted for "Dexter's Laboratory" are completely blown out of the water by what he brought to "Samurai Jack." Tartakovsky opts for a more striking art style for his sci-fi fantasy series, while tightly choreographing the action around Jack as he tries to return home. As a testament to its greatness, "Samurai Jack" currently stands as Metacritic's highest-rated animated TV show. The series is unquestionably one of the best things Tartakovsky and Cartoon Network have ever done.
7. Arcane
Riot Games' hit online title "League of Leagues" was adapted into the stirring steampunk fantasy series "Arcane," premiering in 2021 on Netflix. The story focuses on a bitter war between the city of Piltover and its neglected and impoverished undercity, Zaun. At the center of this conflict are estranged sisters Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), with the fate of both communities hanging in the balance. The devastating war is escalated by an arcane magic, known as Hextech, which threatens to completely obliterate the cities due to its volatile nature.
It's breathtaking how visually stunning "Arcane" is, not only doing the source material justice but creating an expansive world full of colorful characters. This is highlighted by stylized opening sequences and montages that set the mood and a tone that veers from swashbuckling action to outright horror. But ultimately, this is a story about sisterhood and all the triumphant and ugly nuances that come with it. A pitch-perfect video game TV show, "Arcane" goes far beyond what most would've expected from a "League of Legends" adaptation.
6. BoJack Horseman
One of the sharpest satires of Hollywood in recent years is the Netflix original animated series "BoJack Horseman." The show is set in a world where talking anthropomorphic animals live and work alongside humans, including in various roles throughout the entertainment industry. The titular middle-aged horse is played by Will Arnett, determined to regain his former career glory after starring in a '90s sitcom. However, BoJack's tendency to self-medicate through sex and substance abuse, as well as his steadily worsening mental health, threatens both his professional and personal lives.
"BoJack Horseman" is immediately a tonal mishmash, retaining its sight gags and core gimmick while delivering absolutely soul-crushing drama. BoJack's self-destructive spiral, especially in its impact on others around him, is an unrelenting heartbreaker. But, the show also never forgets that a significant portion of its cast are animals and leans into the inherent comedy there, too. "BoJack Horseman" changed the animation game in its own way, mixing humor and tragedy in equal measure while constantly poking fun at Hollywood.
5. Avatar: The Last Airbender
After years of primarily producing comedy shows, Nickelodeon delivered a full-on magical epic with "Avatar: The Last Airbender." The 2005 series is set in a fantasy world divided into four kingdoms based on the classical elements of air, fire, water, and earth. Certain individuals have the power to control these elements, known as bending, while a mythical figure, known as the Avatar, can bend all the elements to maintain harmony between them. The show opens with Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), the prophesied Avatar, awakened from suspended animation to contend with the Fire Nation as it moves to conquer the other factions.
A series that never talked down to its target audience, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" subtly changed kids' shows forever. The series built an expansive mythology that tackled heavy themes and huge character arcs, not just for Aang, but also his initial rival, Zuko (Dante Basco). These plot threads were picked up by the similarly well-received sequel series "The Legend of Korra," building upon the established mythology and turning the central story into a generational one. An epic that manages the delicate balance of keeping things family-friendly while still providing tangible consequences and stakes, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is a fantasy series triumph.
4. Dragon Ball
Yes, there are multiple animated series within the wider "Dragon Ball" franchise, but they're all part of a shared narrative tapestry by its late creator, the legendary Akira Toriyama. The story follows gifted martial artist Goku, who consistently finds thrills in training himself to grow stronger and fight against progressively more powerful opponents. In the sequel series "Dragon Ball Z," Goku discovers his extraterrestrial origins while raising his family, significantly escalating the intensity and scope of his battles. As the story progresses, Goku ascends in power and his list of allies grows in time for them to face enemies from the cosmos, alternate timelines, and parallel universes.
"Dragon Ball" is one of the most deceptively malleable anime properties ever conceived, starting out as a comedic fantasy story. After the original series, the franchise veers more into overt science fiction while the tone grows more serious. Since then, the tone and genre sensibilities have jumped around as the franchise was revived by the series "Dragon Ball Super" and "Dragon Ball Daima." "Dragon Ball" is somehow even better than its legacy would suggest, with every series in the franchise feeling just as vital to the overarching experience in creating the ultimate anime property.
3. Primal
If it isn't evident already, we absolutely love the work of Genndy Tartakovsky here at /Film, and that extends to his ongoing series "Primal." The show is set in a fantasy version of the prehistoric era, following the strange friendship between a Neanderthal man, Spear (Aaron LaPlante), and a Tyrannosaurus rex, Fang (Joel Valentine). The duo meet and bond after they lose their respective families to the same ravenous dinosaur, forming an unlikely pair to avenge them and survive together. As the story advances, more overtly fantastical elements begin to surface, including ancient civilizations and the growing role of magic.
"Primal" is Genndy Tartakovsky's raging and devastating magnum opus, delivering a more mature epic than he had with "Samurai Jack." The violence is much more graphic and visceral, with the fight sequences almost breaking the studio with how well-crafted and technically impressive they are. Spear and Fang themselves are largely silent, adding to the stripped-down beauty of their relationship. The instant classic Genndy Tartakovsky was born to make, "Primal" is a fantasy adventure masterpiece.
2. Batman: The Animated Series
The start of the DC Animated Universe, 1992's "Batman: The Animated Series" depicts DC's iconic superhero in an Art Deco vision of Gotham City. With his crusade against crime already well underway, Batman (Kevin Conroy) defends his city from a wave of deadly supervillains. This includes nefarious figures like the Joker (Mark Hamill), Two-Face (Richard Moll), and Mr. Freeze (Michael Ansara), each with their own sinister plans for Gotham. Joining the Dark Knight are his loyal allies Robin (Loren Lester), Alfred Pennyworth (Efrem Zimbalist Jr.), and Commissioner Jim Gordon (Bob Hastings).
"Batman: The Animated Series" set a continuing benchmark for what's possible with superhero cartoons, delivering one of the purest adaptations of the comic book character to date. By evoking a timeless era with its art style and leaning hard into the property's pulp fiction and noir sensibilities, the show has wonderfully stood the test of time. Like "Samurai Jack" or "Avatar: The Last Airbender," the show takes its stories and stakes seriously but keeps the proceedings all-age friendly. With plenty of essential episodes showcasing its outstanding quality, "Batman: The Animated Series" changed the way we look at superheroes, especially in regard to animation.
1. Cowboy Bebop
As hyperbolic as it might sound, "Cowboy Bebop" truly is an unadulterated masterpiece — not just in anime, but animated television regardless of the country of origin. The show is set in a near-future where much of the solar system has been colonized, though lawlessness runs rampant in many off-world communities. The story stars Spike Spiegel, who leads a crew of fellow bounty hunters to track down notorious criminals for cash rewards. As the motley ensemble's adventures continue, elements from their respectively painful pasts resurface to haunt them.
With a stylish presentation, effervescently jazzy soundtrack, and tightly choreographed action, "Cowboy Bebop" is a singular marvel in animation. One of its biggest strengths is that the "Cowboy Bebop" team tried to make every episode feel unique, with installments ranging from slapstick comedy to sci-fi horror. Guiding the story through these tonal changes are a small group of memorable characters who complement each others' dysfunctions perfectly. Over 20 years later, "Cowboy Bebop" feels better than ever, with the venerable anime series having never lost a step.