5 Essential Batman: The Animated Series Episodes That Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

If you're in need of a Batman fix, you can't go wrong with "Batman: The Animated Series." Since its premiere in 1992, many have deemed this Batman show to be the definitive take on the Dark Knight. A lot of what we consider to be the archetypal Batman comes from the series. Gothic atmosphere dripped from its animation frames and the orchestral score sounded right out of the Tim Burton "Batman" films. (It almost literally was, since series composer Shirley Walker had previously conducted for Burton's composer, Danny Elfman.) On the topic of sound: The late Kevin Conroy, who provided the voice performance for Batman/Bruce Wayne, was the ideal actor for the character.

The relatively mature storytelling of "Batman: The Animated Series" also redefined expectations about what an American children's cartoon could be. Yet its ambitious writing was also economical; stories fit into tight 22-minute runtimes. At its best, "Batman" felt less like mere cartoon episodes and more like short films, just like the Fleischer Studios "Superman" cartoons of the 1940s.

The legacy of "Batman: The Animated Series" lives on in how it has inspired other programs. Many of the edgier cartoons of the 1990s and 2000s (say, "Gargoyles") were flying on the path that Batman had first charted. "The Animated Series" itself came back for 24 more episodes in 1997, with new animation and a new title, "The New Batman Adventures." Conroy's Batman later joined "Justice League," the culmination of a full-blown DC Animated Universe.

The new cartoon "Batman: Caped Crusader" isn't an official sequel to "The Animated Series," but it was also developed by Bruce Timm and shares style and moods with the '90s show. "Caped Crusader" is more serialized, though, whereas "Batman: The Animated Series" was designed so each episode could stand alone. Of its 85 episodes, which are the most essential to see if you're a series newcomer? Here are the five you absolutely have to watch.