Kevin Conroy's Favorite Batman: The Animated Series Episode Will Leave You Heartbroken

There have been endless debates about which screen adaptation of Batman stands above the rest. Usually, that discussion revolves around the cinematic interpretations, whether it's Tim Burton's two films with Michael Keaton, Joel Schumacher's films with Val Kilmer and George Clooney, Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy with Christian Bale, Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe films with Ben Affleck, or Matt Reeves' ongoing Epic Crime Saga with Robert Pattinson. We can even throw in "The LEGO Batman Movie," which features Will Arnett as the funniest Caped Crusader of them all, and whose cancelled sequel I still mourn eight years later. And of course, how can we forget the legendary Adam West? While every one of these adaptations has its share of highlights (and lowlights), it is hard to argue against "Batman: The Animated Series," featuring the late Kevin Conroy's legendary voice performance as Bruce Wayne.

When it comes to "Batman: The Animated Series," children of the 1990s tuned into the Fox Kids network every week to see Kevin Conroy's Batman and the many supporting characters within Gotham City brought to life through stunning animation. Created by Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski, the series spanned 85 episodes and a theatrical release with "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm." The 1940s Art Deco elements incorporated into the series were drawn with such craftsmanship, providing perhaps the most timeless iteration of the Caped Crusader we have had to date. But as wonderful as the animation was, it would be nothing without the compelling stories and character arcs needed to faithfully bring the comics to life, and thankfully, it more than delivered on that front.

There are many brilliant episodes of "Batman: The Animated Series," some of which are among the best Batman stories ever told. If you were to ask Kevin Conroy his favorite episode of the entire series, he would agree with our top choice from our Top 15 episodes ranked. It is safe to say that the incomparable voice actor knew what he was talking about.