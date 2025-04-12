Kevin Conroy's Favorite Batman: The Animated Series Episode Will Leave You Heartbroken
There have been endless debates about which screen adaptation of Batman stands above the rest. Usually, that discussion revolves around the cinematic interpretations, whether it's Tim Burton's two films with Michael Keaton, Joel Schumacher's films with Val Kilmer and George Clooney, Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy with Christian Bale, Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe films with Ben Affleck, or Matt Reeves' ongoing Epic Crime Saga with Robert Pattinson. We can even throw in "The LEGO Batman Movie," which features Will Arnett as the funniest Caped Crusader of them all, and whose cancelled sequel I still mourn eight years later. And of course, how can we forget the legendary Adam West? While every one of these adaptations has its share of highlights (and lowlights), it is hard to argue against "Batman: The Animated Series," featuring the late Kevin Conroy's legendary voice performance as Bruce Wayne.
When it comes to "Batman: The Animated Series," children of the 1990s tuned into the Fox Kids network every week to see Kevin Conroy's Batman and the many supporting characters within Gotham City brought to life through stunning animation. Created by Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski, the series spanned 85 episodes and a theatrical release with "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm." The 1940s Art Deco elements incorporated into the series were drawn with such craftsmanship, providing perhaps the most timeless iteration of the Caped Crusader we have had to date. But as wonderful as the animation was, it would be nothing without the compelling stories and character arcs needed to faithfully bring the comics to life, and thankfully, it more than delivered on that front.
There are many brilliant episodes of "Batman: The Animated Series," some of which are among the best Batman stories ever told. If you were to ask Kevin Conroy his favorite episode of the entire series, he would agree with our top choice from our Top 15 episodes ranked. It is safe to say that the incomparable voice actor knew what he was talking about.
Kevin Conroy's favorite episode was Perchance to Dream
Kevin Conroy and /Film agree that "Perchance to Dream" is the best episode of "Batman: The Animated Series." This was the 30th episode of the series, and Conroy often acknowledged it as his best voice performance as the Caped Crusader, including in an interview with CBR. Written by horror author Joe R. Lansdale, the episode's title is taken from the famous "To be, or not to be" soliloquy from William Shakespeare's "Hamlet."
"Perchance to Dream" begins with Batman encountering criminals in a warehouse, where he is knocked unconscious after getting blinded by a flashing light. He wakes up from the encounter as Bruce Wayne, who greets his butler Alfred. Much to Bruce's shock, there is no Batcave in Wayne Manor, and Robin is nowhere to be found. Alfred questions Bruce's well-being, but Bruce's sense of reality starts to fall further apart when he learns he's engaged to Selina Kyle, and that his parents are alive. The episode culminates in an emotional climax with Bruce Wayne in a fight against an impostor Batman, who is revealed to be Jervis Tetch/Mad Hatter. Upon this revelation, Bruce realizes that the Mad Hatter was torturing him with his dream machine.
Kevin Conroy's voice performance is a masterclass
There is a reason why a segment of Batman fans would consider Kevin Conroy as the best iteration. His unmistakable voice in "Batman: The Animated Series" epitomized the essence of the character to viewers at the time it was on the air. So much so, that when one reads Batman comics, it is hard not to hear Conroy's voice within the speech bubbles. His voice performance perfectly embodies both the vulnerability of Bruce Wayne the man, while also showcasing the intimidation and absolute power he has when donning the cape and cowl.
In the case of "Perchance to Dream," the episode's story features the most heartfelt journey for Bruce Wayne. Given that Bruce is questioning his reality and confronting his most devastating losses within his dream, we see the broken, yet determined man without his Batsuit, only to fight an impostor who is donning it. The image of Bruce brawling against the fake Batman reflects a man battling with the embodiment of all his fears, and amidst all the action, Kevin Conroy grounds it with his powerful performance.
Sure, the fight between Bruce Wayne and impostor Batman is often seen as the highlight of "Perchance to Dream," but some of Kevin Conroy's most impressive material is found in the quieter moments before the climax. The scenes where he reconnects with his parents, shares a vulnerable moment with Selina Kyle, and finds refuge in a conversation with Leslie Thompkins make his inner conflict feel all too real and relatable to viewers of all ages. When it comes to Conroy's line-readings, we often think of his delivery of "I am vengeance, I am the night. I am Batman!" as a showcase of his heroic authority, however, it is within the quieter moments of "Perchance to Dream" and numerous other episodes of "Batman: The Animated Series" that solidify why Conroy is one of the best voice actors in history.
"Batman: The Animated Series" is available to stream on Max.