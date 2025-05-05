Batman: The Animated Series' Mr. Freeze Was Redesigned By A Legendary Comic Artist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Batman: The Animated Series" indisputably revitalized Mr. Freeze. He wasn't exactly a forgotten villain before that — he made it into the 1960s "Batman" series, which was actually the first time he was called Mr. Freeze. (His comic debut, 1959's "Batman" #121, referred to him as Mr. Zero.)

But the "Batman: The Animated Series" episode "Heart of Ice," written by Paul Dini, is where Freeze, as Bat-fans know him, began. The episode gave Freeze (voiced by Michael Ansara) a true name, Victor Fries. The '60s show had him named Dr. Schivel, whereas the comics had never given him a pre-supervillain name. That speaks to how little Freeze's backstory mattered, which gave Dini and company room to fill in the blanks. "Heart of Ice" forever changed Mr. Freeze from a generic mad scientist villain into someone driven by vengeance and love for his terminally-ill wife, Nora Fries.

"Batman: The Animated Series" is the definitive Batman for many, and as such has become a reference point for comics and cartoons made since. That means the tragic Mr. Freeze has endured as the default version, in both characterization and design. Before "Heart of Ice," Mr. Freeze's costume had some staples (a glass case helmet, a freezing ray, etc.) but varied widely. His original depiction as Mr. Zero, for instance, had him in a goofy green-yellow and red spandex suit, with a helmet resembling a fish bowl.

The animated depiction of Mr. Freeze had a bulkier and more robotic suit colored various shades of blue and black. That is how Freeze has looked in most "Batman" stories since. Who designed this overhaul? None other than Mike Mignola, creator of "Hellboy."