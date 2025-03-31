How The '60s Batman TV Series Led To A Supervillain Changing His Name In The Comics

1950s and '60s "Batman" comic books produced some of the most amusingly ridiculous storylines in the Dark Knight's history. At a time when science fiction was all the rage, the comics had transformed Bob Kane and Bill Finger's "weird figure of the dark" from 1939's "Detective Comics" #27 into a campy boy scout whose adventures involved fantastical villains, aliens, and space travel.

Advertisement

This was the era that gave us some of the most memorably absurd "Batman" covers yet, such as 1958's "Batman" #118, which featured a version of the Caped Crusader who while trapped in a water tank exclaimed, "Yes Robin, I've become a human fish!" Then, there was 1966's "Detective Comics" #356, which came adorned with a Boy Wonder shocked by the fact he was "turning into a coffin!" 1960's "Detective Comics" #282 saw Batman battle an "interplanetary rival" in the form of a "Krajan Cave-Eel" and 1959's "Batman" #121 featured "the ice crimes of Mr. Zero," who tried to turn the dynamic duo into "the most valuable live trophies in the world" by encasing them in blocks of ice.

It's perhaps not all that surprising that few of these fantastical storylines served as the genesis for long lasting elements of the Batman mythos. But that doesn't hold for Mr. Zero, who actually went on to become one of the most recognizable rogues in the Dark Knight's famous gallery — despite Arnold Schwarzenegger's regrettable depiction in a notoriously bad '90s Batman movie. But in order for that to happen, the character needed a little help from the 1960s "Batman" TV show.

Advertisement