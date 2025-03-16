Why Adam West's Batman Show Was Canceled After Three Seasons

Let it be stated up front: William Dozier's 1966 TV series "Batman" is not just the finest iteration of Bob Kane's and Bill Finger's superhero character, but it may be one of the best TV shows of all time. Using the outlandish trappings of superhero comics, "Batman" created nothing less than the wildest, most hilarious parody of conservative values in a generation. Batman (Adam West) and Robin (Burt Ward) were heroic, yes, but they were also unbearably square, drinking milk, going birdwatching, and supporting their local police to an unhealthy degree. We admired them and laughed at them at the same time. The show's many villains were free agents, whose villainy offered a refreshing element of chaos to the world. They were sexual, exciting, and had fun.

All of this was wrapped in a stylized, mannered, near-cartoon universe. Reality was tilted. The show purported to support heroism, but somehow, without any cracks or winks to the camera, it celebrated colorful eccentricity. It was reserved and anarchic as the same time. What a work of genius. The "tortured" versions of Batman to follow Dozier's series are all, as far as this author is concerned, footnotes.

"Batman" ran from 1966 to 1968, lasting only three seasons. The presentation was novel, in that one 30-minute episode would air on Tuesday nights, ending with a cliffhanger, and the 30-minute conclusion would air on Wednesdays. The show started strong, gathering gangbusters ratings during its first season. It was successful enough to warrant a hastily-made (and equally brilliant) feature film in 1966. In the third season, however, popularity dropped off sharply, and the show was axed by ABC. NBC was going to take up the reigns, but ABC had already demolished the sets. Rather than rebuild them, NBC abandoned its desire to keep the show going.

The culprit? Perhaps the answer is predictable, but it was merely bad ratings.