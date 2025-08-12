15 Best Rick And Morty Episodes Ranked

In 2013, Adult Swim unleashed a behemoth of adult animated sitcoms onto the world. "Rick and Morty" was a profane exploration of nihilism and absurdity, filtered through the guise of Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland, later Ian Cardoni) taking his grandson Morty (Roiland, later Harry Belden) on ridiculous adventures through the multiverse. Whereas other pop culture staples use the multiverse as an excuse for Easter eggs and cameos, "Rick and Morty" uses it to show just how meaningless life can be — provided you subscribe to Rick's mindset.

There was a period where "Rick and Morty" was inescapable. A single joke caused McDonald's to bring back its "Mulan" Szechuan sauce, and fans raged when there wasn't enough. "Pickle Rick" ascended to instant meme glory. But those events were a relatively long time ago. The show may not make headlines as often as it used to, but maybe that's for the best. It's gone from a hip new upstart to a cartoon legacy show, like "Family Guy" or "Bob's Burgers." The series is still cranking out great episodes, and when you look at the best "Rick and Morty" episodes of all time, you may be surprised how many later entries there are.