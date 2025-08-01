The Ricky And Morty Season 8 Finale Did The Unthinkable

This article contains spoilers for the "Ricky and Morty" season 8 finale.

The best thing that could have happened to "Rick and Morty" was for the online hype to die down. Rather than endless hate and arguments, the discourse around the show has become quieter and less amplified. On top of that, these past few years have seen the series survive big changes like the firing of Justin Roiland and Scott Marder coming aboard as showrunner. In spite of all that, "Rick and Morty" has continued to deliver funny, visually inventive, and otherwise great episodes, providing there is still life in the show even after a decade on the air.

Because of the comparatively muted discourse, combined with the general drop-off in media coverage of the show, "Rick and Morty" has been able to focus less on its continuity and more on simply telling hilarious and entertaining standalone stories. At the same time, it still occasionally delivers more "canon-heavy" episodes.

Case in point: Now that the tale of Rick Prime — the one responsible for the death of Rick's wife, Diane, in every dimension — is over, the show has found time to bring Diane (Kari Wahlgren) back for one last story. In the season 8 finale, Rick (Ian Cardoni) purges every memory of his late wife from his brain, believing this will finally allow him to move on. However, in doing so, he causes a sentient memory of his younger self to hijack Beth's (Sarah Chalke) brain and force her to rescue Diane. This results in an episode that does something unthinkable for this series: giving Rick a happy life ... kind of.