The Man Who Really Saved Rick And Morty (No, Not Dan Harmon)

"Rick and Morty" is about to return for its seventh season, just over a year after season six hit the airwaves in September of 2022. For most shows, that wouldn't be all that remarkable, but in this case, it truly is. The wildly popular Adult Swim animated series had to weather replacing series co-creator Justin Roiland following various accusations of inappropriate behavior, which could have dismantled many shows. But for the first several years of the show's existence, its production schedule was highly irregular. Now? It's more or less like clockwork. That's largely thanks to one man: Scott Marder.

Coming aboard as showrunner in season 5, Marder brought a sense of order to the series that hadn't existed when Dan Harmon, of "Community" fame, was running the show alongside the previous showrunners. According to a new profile of Harmon in The Hollywood Reporter, Marder "brought a level of professionalism and structure to a production that sorely needed it." It also allowed Harmon to relax his grip on the show a bit. For what it's worth, since Marder took over, we've had a new season of "Rick and Morty" every year. Prior to that, it was roughly two years between seasons.

Marder's appointment as "a real showrunner" came about after the series scored a massive 70-episode renewal back in 2018. With a commitment like that, the show needed order, and Marder brought it. "Rick and Morty" writer Rob Schrab, a longtime friend of Harmon's, had this to say about Marder's role in the show's continued success: