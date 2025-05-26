Rick And Morty Season 8 Suggests A Popular Fan Theory Could Come True

The season 8 premiere of "Rick and Morty" is a dark, twisted affair, and at first, it seems like it's all Rick's fault. In past seasons, Rick has wreaked havoc by forgetting to label all the dangerous stuff in his garage, but this time he's ruined things by falling asleep at the wrong moment. It's a shame, because his plan for disciplining his grandkids — throwing them into a Matrix-esque simulation designed to teach them not steal Rick's phone charger — was pretty decent parenting by "Rick and Morty" standards. Sadly, he fell asleep and accidentally let them live 17 years in there within a couple of hours.

However, similar situations have happened on the show already. In season 2, Morty spends an entire lifetime in the VR game Roy, and it's horrifying when he wakes up and realizes the past 50 years of his life never happened. In season 6, Morty plays Roy again, but this time the game malfunctions and his consciousness is fractured across all of the game's digital society. Once again, several decades of Morty's life fly by here, but "Rick: A Mort Well Lived" is happy to brush the implications of this aside.

Season 8's "Summer of All Fears," meanwhile, dives right into the question of how these sort of experiences would affect someone. When Morty and Summer awaken from their 17-year stint in the matrix, they've changed and grown. Summer has the mind of a confident, educated, semi-mature woman in her mid-30s, and Morty has the mind of a hardened Vietnam veteran.

But their time in the matrix was even darker than it first appears: Not only was Morty pushed to kill himself over and over again in a war against Osama bin Chargen, but it turns out this war was a sham orchestrated by Summer herself. Summer knew how much mental damage she was inflicting on her brother, but that never stopped her from putting him through it anyway.