Rick And Morty's Action Movie Homages Are Becoming A Pattern For Summer

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Rick and Morty."

Season 7 of "Rick and Morty" was overdue for a Summer-centric episode, and last night's "Wet Kuat Amortican Summer" finally gave it to us. The episode starts off as a standard storyline about Summer trying out a new sci-fi gadget to become popular with her classmates, but it almost immediately ditches the high school stuff for something much darker and cooler. When Morty and Summer get into a fight at a party, the two end up infused together, with Summer mostly the same but Morty stuck as a small deformed mutant attached to Summer's stomach. In other words, he's a kuato, a creature named after the deformed mutant character in the 1990 sci-fi flick "Total Recall."

But despite how this all sounds, the episode is not primarily a parody of "Total Recall." As it turns out, kuatos are surprisingly common in the "Rick and Morty" universe; Summer's classmates are somewhat grossed out by what's happened to her and Morty, but they already know the word for what this is and they're not even that freaked out. Instead, the second act reveals that this episode is a "Taken" homage first and foremost. Just as Liam Neeson once had to shoot his way through a foreign city to rescue his daughter from being sold into some horrific sex trafficking ring, Summer now has to go on a quest to rescue the similarly helpless kuato Morty.