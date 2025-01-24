The 15 Best Cartoon Network Shows From The 2000s Ranked

Cartoon Network is responsible for some of the best 1990s cartoons period, but the network's reign of dominance didn't end with the turn of a new millennium. The channel had plenty of holdovers from the previous decade, but more excitingly, it introduced plenty of other great animated series for kids of all ages to enjoy.

There were absolutely cartoons that dabbled in standalone episodes where you could tune in any week and know what's going on. Courage had new monsters to face while Johnny Bravo was getting himself into all sorts of ridiculous mishaps. However, Cartoon Network also began dabbling with more long-form storytelling. Kids could also watch "Justice League" and partake in a more serious superhero story about governmental overreach. There was something for every palate whether you wanted silly jokes or more high-octane action.

Anyone who says animation peaked in the '90s needs a reality check. Here are some of the best Cartoon Network shows in the 2000s that are still worth watching today, ranked from pretty great to really great.