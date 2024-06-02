Cartoon Network's Dexter's Laboratory Is Riddled With Sam Raimi References

"Dexter's Laboratory" changed the course of American TV animation. Like "Flapjack" after it, the cartoon gave many future legendary animators their start in the industry, from Craig McCracken and Butch Hartman to Rob Renzetti and one Seth MacFarlane. It also helped transform "The Powerpuff Girls" into a timeless hit.

The show started as a short in "What a Cartoon!" before becoming the very first Cartoon Cartoon. The man behind the show, Genndy Tartakovsky, has made hit after hit in a variety of genres and tones, from his influential "Star Wars: Clone Wars," to the devastatingly gory R-rated animated carnage of "Primal" or complex genre-bending tales of steampunk goodness like the criminally underseen "Unicorn: Warriors Eternal."

Much of Tartakovsky's style can be traced back to his work in "Dexter's Laboratory," from his use of silence to tell stories to his eye for iconography and imagery, along with his knack for pop culture references. Indeed, among the many sources of inspiration in "Dexter's Laboratory," like anime and Tex Avery cartoons, lies the work of Sam Raimi.

Speaking to SyFy Wire in 2021, McCracken recalled how "Army of Darkness," especially the scene where Ash builds his robot hand, became a North Star of sorts to Tartakovsky, who wanted to replicate it every chance he got. "He applied that sequence to the show all the time, especially when Dexter was building stuff," McCracken said. But it wasn't just that film; the segment "Dexter Dodgeball" also quotes Bruce Campbell in "Evil Dead 2" — and features enough devilish imagery to make Raimi fans happy, even in the context of a kids' cartoon.