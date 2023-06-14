Genndy Tartakovsky's Fixed Looks Nuts, In The Best Possible Way [Annecy 2023]

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival has a midnight program, but not really an after-hours program for panels and presentations — except when it involves Genndy Tartakovsky. The acclaimed animation maestro took the stage in the late hours of the day to present his next project, and by the end of the panel, there would be no doubt in anyone's mind that this is not a film for young audiences.

The project is "Fixed," an upcoming R-rated 2D animated movie about a dog who finds out he's getting neutered in the morning and decides to go with his friends into town and have a wild last hurrah with his balls. "If you get beyond the balls and the buttholes there's a heartfelt movie here," Tartakovsky promised. Although the footage shown was light on heart, it was heavy on laughter. Maybe it was the late hour, maybe it was the sight of dozens of canine buttholes and a couple of dangling canine testicles, but it took no time before the entire audience was loudly laughing at the footage.

In an early scene, set near the beginning of the movie, we meet Bull (voiced by Adam DeVine), who is just going to town, humping the brains out of ... Nanna's leg. When his owner catches him, Bull goes on a rampage around the house humping everything and anything he comes across, from the couch to a purse to a bowl of yogurt, like his life depended on it. Tartakovsky's sense of comedic timing from his work on projects like "Dexter's Lab" and his "Looney Tunes" inspiration is on full display. This is the closest we'll get to Chuck Jones making a raunchy comedy about dog balls, and it is a sight to behold.