The Powerpuff Girls Became A Timeless Hit Thanks To Another Cartoon Network Series

Prior to the debut of "The Powerpuff Girls" in 1998, show creator Craig McCracken had directed a series of tasteless cartoon shorts starring a character named No-Neck Joe. No-Neck Joe appeared regularly at the celebrated annual Spike & Mike Sick and Twisted Festival of Animation, cementing McCracken's underground credentials. The Powerpuff Girls first came into McCracken's repertoire as early as 1992, back when they were called the Whoopass Girls. The juxtaposition between the characters' creepy, ultra-cute, Margaret Keane-like faces and their ultra-violent behavior was the stuff of comedy legend, and McCracken kept the Girls in his back pocket for years.

Throughout the 1990s, McCracken rose in the ranks of the animation world, landing gigs on shows like "2 Stupid Dogs," "Dumb and Dumber," and, most notably, Genndy Tartakovsky's seminal series 1996 "Dexter's Laboratory." McCracken directed many episodes of the show. "Dexter's Laboratory" was one of four new series launched by the Cartoon Network in the late 1990s that redirected the company to be more creator-driven. The other three shows were Van Partible's "Johnny Bravo," David Feiss' "Cow and Chicken," and McCracken's "The Powerpuff Girls."

According to a 2023 retrospective by the Los Angeles Times, McCracken's original 1995 pitch for "The Powerpuff Girls" (no longer Whoopass) tested incredibly badly. A pilot — "Meat Fuzzy Lumkins" — was shown to a panel of 11-year-old boys, and the kids rejected it outright, calling it the worst cartoon they had ever seen, and arguing that its creator should be fired. McCracken was certain his career was over, but, quite luckily, he was able to go back to storyboarding episodes of "Dexter's Laboratory."

It was after the initial rejection that his work finally caught the eye of a wandering exec. Rather unexpectedly, McCracken gained an ally.