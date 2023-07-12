The Correct Order In Which To Watch The Mission: Impossible Franchise

When the first "Mission: Impossible" film hit theaters in 1996, success seemed like a mission impossible. Directed by Brian De Palma and starring Tom Cruise, the initial movie brought the beloved 1960s TV series to the big screen with a fresh and action-packed approach. "Mission: Impossible" received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, earning over $457 million worldwide and becoming one of the year's biggest hits. Mission accomplished.

Even more remarkably, this initial installment launched a long-running series of films: "Mission: Impossible II" (2000), "Mission: Impossible III" (2006), "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol" (2011), "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" (2015), "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" (2018), and "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One." Each film offered a unique take on the franchise's formula, though they primarily served as showcases for Cruise's extraordinary talent for thrilling stunts.

With so many chapters to explore, it's easy to become overwhelmed by the intricate web of spies and double-crossers spun by Cruise's iconic character, Ethan Hunt, and his IMF team. But fear not, for we are here to guide you through this perilous world and help you navigate the "Mission: Impossible" franchise with precision. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to read the following article before it self-destructs. Good luck!