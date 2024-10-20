Marvel Turned Down A Series Inspired By One Of The Best Star Wars Projects Ever

The best way to adapt comic books to cinema is through animation. At least that's my personal opinion. It's much smoother to put characters from one hand-drawn medium to another than it is trying to weld reality into a setting that was never meant to resemble it. Japanese cartoonists understand this, hence the overflowing manga to anime adaptation pipeline.

But here in America, the biggest superhero movies are the live-action ones that rarely reach the style of the comics they pull from. The Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn't had the greatest success at becoming a multimedia project (their Disney+ shows look ever more like a failed experiment), and a story from the studio's early days shows they missed an early shot.

Genndy Tartakovsky, the acclaimed creator of "Dexter's Laboratory" and "Samurai Jack," did storyboarding work on "Iron Man 2." But he didn't get the job by applying directly for it. No, as Tartakovsky recounted in a recent interview with Collider, he pitched Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige an animated series about Marvel superheroes around 2008 or 2009. "I can take your characters and do what I did with ['Star Wars: Clone Wars']," said Tartakovsky. The revered animation creator refers to his 2003 "Clone Wars" mini-series, set between "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith." Marvel said no, but "Iron Man" director Jon Favreau, a Tartakovsky fan, brought him into the fold for the blockbuster sequel.