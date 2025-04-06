Metacritic's Highest-Rated Animated TV Show Is A Cartoon Network Classic

Only one cartoon is on the list of the five best TV shows of all time, according to IMDb. On Metacritic, however, things are different. Rather than being based on user scores (which are notoriously vulnerable and prone to review bombing and other forms of bias), Metacritic bases its ratings mostly on review scores — but not just an arbitrary fresh/rotten, an actual score. This means these are actually the cartoons that have the highest review scores, the ones considered close to perfect.

Granted, there are still many problems with any sort of list coming from a review aggregator, starting with the limited number of reviews for older titles from before the era of movie and TV blogs. If there are only a handful of reviews, but they are all rated highly, does that weigh more than a modern show with a slightly lower score but exponentially more reviews?

In any case, the Metacritic list of highest-rated animated shows is a fascinating collection of rather unusual suspects, even a couple of shows you normally wouldn't even think of as traditional cartoons.

The absolute, undisputed, highest-rated animated TV show of all time, according to Metacritic, is Genndy Tartakovsky's "Samurai Jack." The animating legend has not one, but two shows in the top 5, as the second highest-rated cartoon is Tartakovsky's "Primal." On the third spot is the American cultural institution "The Simpsons," followed by the rotoscope gem "Undone" and finally one of the best video game adaptations of all time in "Arcane" as number 5 — curiously, the sixth spot goes to the documentary series "Prehistoric Planet" which is technically animated, but not often considered as a cartoon.

