The Best Anime Streaming On Hulu Right Now
Many of the biggest streaming platforms in North America have a robust library of anime shows and movies available to watch, and Hulu is certainly no different. The digital service has one of the best selections of anime of any streamer, encompassing virtually every major genre. In some cases, these are anime streaming exclusively out of Asia on Hulu, and in others, it comes as part of a standard licensing agreement. Hulu has entertained audiences through its strong partnerships with anime producers and distributors like Crunchyroll and Viz Media, bolstering its selection of anime titles.
Most intriguingly, some of the biggest anime properties in the world are currently available to stream on Hulu, from old classics to new fan-favorites. To clarify, given the shifting nature of licensing agreements and international distribution, the availability of these shows is subject to change. Here are the best anime streaming on Hulu right now that you should check out next.
Dragon Ball
For any fans of the late Akira Toriyama's work, Hulu has a wide selection of anime adaptations based on Toriyama's various manga series. This includes Toriyama's most celebrated and enduring work of all, the fantasy/sci-fi series "Dragon Ball" and all of its subsequent sequels. The saga follows the world's greatest martial artist, Goku, as he grows up, forms a family, and engages in an escalating series of fights. Along the way, Goku learns of his extraterrestrial heritage and faces everything from interstellar despots and magical demons to time-traveling bioweapons and rivals from other universes.
It really is an embarrassment of riches in terms of "Dragon Ball" programming available to stream on Hulu. For purists, start with the original series before progressing to the remastered version "Dragon Ball Z," which gained the moniker "Kai." The newer shows, including "Dragon Ball Super" and "Dragon Ball Daima" are also currently available, for those looking for something more modern. Simply put, if you're a "Dragon Ball" fan of any level, you've got a lot to choose from with Hulu's streaming library.
Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
There are a number of Gundam series currently available to stream on Hulu, but the best of the bunch is "Mobile Suit Gundam Wing." Set in the franchise's After Colony Timeline, the 1995 show revolves around a conflict between Earth's colonies and the tyrannical United Earth Sphere Alliance. Each of the five colonies send their best Gundam pilot as part of the war effort, with the ensemble setting out to neutralize the Alliance's most dangerous weapons. This includes the show's brooding protagonist Heero Yuy, who is determined to achieve peace at any cost.
"Mobile Suit Gundam Wing" has more of an ensemble scope and perspective than the franchise's shows that preceded it. Heero's antisocial and obsessive personality contrasts well with his fellow pilots, particularly Duo Maxwell and Quattre Winner. This adds to the dynamism of the epic space battles, with the series delivering some of the franchise's best. Completely accessible to those who have never watched a Gundam show before, "Mobile Suit Gundam Wing" is a fantastic gateway to the franchise.
One Piece
If there was ever an anime heir apparent to "Dragon Ball" in terms of enduring global popularity, it's "One Piece." Like its manga source material by Echiiro Oda, the anime series is still ongoing and shows no signs of slowing down in its multi-decade run. For the uninitiated, the show takes place in a world where rival pirate crews sail the high seas, clashing with Navy. Monkey D. Luffy leads the Straw Hat Pirates in search for the One Piece, a hidden treasure that grants the one who acquires it recognition as King of the Pirates.
Given the worldwide ubiquity of "One Piece," there are several different places to stream at least portions of the series, including Hulu. This is a show that's really worth the hype and its lengthy run, delivering on its long-standing promise of a grand seafaring adventure. A lot of that charm comes from the series' extensive ensemble cast and memorable fight sequences, often punctuated by Luffy's unique abilities and transformations. An epic adventure worth its legendary reputation, "One Piece" has thrilled generations of fans and, on Hulu, it's sure to reach even more.
Gintama
Hideaki Sorachi's "Gintama" is one of those manga stories that defy conventional genre labels and descriptions, a quality that extends to its various anime adaptations. Premiering in 2006, the series takes place in a world that had already been conquered by extraterrestrials in the time of samurai. Though the conquerors ban humans carrying swords in public during the planet's subjugation, samurai culture still exists. The show's protagonist is wayward samurai Gintoki Sakata, who takes on oddball freelance jobs before being drawn into a conflict for the fate of Earth.
"Gintama" has a quirky personality that's all its own, mixing sci-fi and samurai action with comedy. The series' sense of humor occasionally ventures into the outright surreal though the story's emotional stakes remain a constant presence. The eccentric main characters help distinguish the series and its brand of comedy further from its contemporaries, with the core trio that Gintoki forms informing the show's humorous heart. A wild ride that needs to be experienced to be believed, "Gintama" is one of the wackiest action comedy anime shows on Hulu.
Death Note
Another accessible gateway into the world of anime is "Death Note," based on the manga by Takeshi Obata. The story starts with high school genius Light Yagami finding a mysterious notebook that allows him to see the demonic Ryuk. Ryuk informs Light that the notebook is the eponymous death note, which causes the death of anyone whose name is written into it. Light immediately uses it to kill anyone who he deems evil or standing in his way of shaping a perfect society, leading global authorities to search who's behind the killings.
"Death Note" is one of those rare anime where the protagonist is the villain of the story, whether they acknowledge it or not. The thrill in the first half of the series is seeing how Light manages to elude the authorities, while the second half is built around his inevitable downfall. The show expertly keeps the audience riveted, just when they start to think they know where the story is going next. A psychological thriller with an irresistible supernatural hook, "Death Note" is a masterclass in tight storytelling and tense mood.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
There have been two anime adaptations of Hiromu Arakawa manga masterpiece "Fullmetal Alchemist," with the most recent being "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood." The 2009 series is a more faithful retelling of the manga story than its 2003 predecessor, which had completely deviated from the source material by its ending. The anime follows brothers Alphonse and Edward Elric, who were both affected by a transmutation experiment gone horribly wrong. Traveling a European steampunk countryside, the brothers put their alchemical skills to use against various threats, including a group of monstrous Homunculi.
Even though the narrative broad strokes and main characters feel familiar, "Brotherhood" is a completely different show from the original "Fullmetal Alchemist" adaptation. If you've watched the first series, there are plenty of twists and subversions of expectations that'll keep you guessing as much as newcomers to the franchise. But the core appeal of the story and its cast remains firmly intact, only enhancing those qualities further as the show gently reframes them. Earning the reputation as the best anime series of all time on IMDb, "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" is the best adaptation of Arakawa's work.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
Hirohiko Araki's long-running manga series "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" received an anime adaptation starting in 2012. The show chronicles the saga of the Joestar family, particularly its initial protagonist Jonathan Joestar's feud with the wicked Dio Brando. After his attempt to seize control of the family is thwarted, Dio becomes a vampire and escalates his conflict with the rest of the family. As the story progresses, Jonathan's descendants take on their own fantastical enemies, channeling an inner power known as Stands.
"JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" is one of those shows that truly lives up to its title, reveling in how wacky it can take its story. Villains are often gruesomely dispatched, with plenty of macho posturing and rock music references sprinkled throughout the generational narrative. The action is very deliberately over-the-top and half the fun is seeing exactly where the show goes next to outdo itself. A wild ride full of monsters, martial arts, and characters just looking as cool as possible, "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure" is a rollicking rollercoaster.
Attack on Titan
Not every anime series is a cheery affair with relatively morally unambiguous characters and an excellent showcase of that is the series "Attack on Titan." Based on the manga by Hajime Isayama, the story is set in a steampunk world populated by colossal humanoids that voraciously prey on humans. To protect themselves, humanity has sheltered itself behind walled cities while training special military forces in taking the Titans down. Protagonist Eren Yeager joins this military detachment after losing his mother to the Titans, only to discover his personal history is more linked to the Titans than he realized.
There is a grim intensity to "Attack on Titan" that's apparent right from the opening episode, along with the notion that nobody is safe. That underlying dread and moral conflict only escalates as the series progresses, including the outlook and motivations of Eren. The series peppers in plenty of tragic moments and upsetting deaths to underscore the tremendous consequences throughout the series, keeping audiences hooked. A searing look at the cost of prolonged conflict and packed with vicious action, "Attack on Titan" is a modern classic.
One-Punch Man
In the midst of the superhero genre exploding worldwide, ONE's manga series "One-Punch Man" hilariously subverts its common tropes. Adapted into an anime in 2015, the series follows unassuming protagonist Saitama, whose training regimen has led him to become nigh-unstoppable but with a funny physical appearance. Joining the Hero Association, Saitama is underestimated by the other heroes, despite being able to fell the mightiest monsters with a single blow. Meanwhile, the world is threatened by the monsters banding together into the rival Monster Association while the human villain Garo begins hunting heroes.
"One-Punch Man" is a hilarious anime parody of superheroes while maintaining a visible love of the genre itself. Though the premise may seem like a one-joke setup, there is a surprising mileage that comes from it. A lot of that comes from the colorful characters that populate this world of superheroes and monsters, including Saitama's protege Genos and walking punchline Mumen Rider. Consistently funny, with a fair bit of genuinely rousing action, "One-Punch Man" is one of the best superhero comedies ever made.
My Hero Academia
Another effective superhero story through an anime lens, albeit not as a parody, is the series "My Hero Academia." Based on the manga by Kōhei Horikoshi, the show is set in a world full of superheroes and supervillains, with everyone's unique powers referred to as Quirks. Teenager Izuku Midoriya presumably doesn't have a Quirk of his own, but is accepted into U.A. High School, a Japanese private school training future Pro Heroes. As Izuku proves himself to his classmates and teachers, the supervillains rally in the shadows for their own plan to conquer the world.
If "One-Punch Man" offers a gentle parody of the superhero genre, "My Hero Academia" is a complete love letter to it. From its costumed personalities to its super-powered teams engaging in an all-out war against each other, it's interesting to see how the genre is refracted through the anime medium. The show is also a solid coming-of-age story, with Izuku and his friends growing up as the new generation of heroes as the series progresses. An absolutely kinetic tale of great powers and greater responsibilities, "My Hero Academia" is your next superhero obsession.
Fruits Basket (2019)
Natsuki Takaya's best-selling slice-of-life manga "Fruits Basket" has been adapted into anime television shows on two separate occasions. The most recent 2019 adaptation is currently available to stream on Hulu, providing a fresh spin on the story that hews closer to the source material. The anime follows teenage protagonist Tohru Honda, who meets the mysterious Sohma family, a clan cursed to transform into animals when under stress. Tohru helps the family overcome their curse through her kindness while they, in turn, help her overcome her mother's death.
The 2019 iteration of "Fruits Basket" makes the familiar story feel new again, bringing more modern storytelling sensibilities. The entire crux of the show revolves around emotional healing and those themes are heartwarmingly realized across its two seasons. With this in mind, the series is more interested in a more deliberately paced unfolding of Tohru's experiences with the Sohma family, rather than relying on big twists and cliffhangers. A wholesome slice-of-life anime that's a treat for the heart, "Fruits Basket" is an undeniably charming and cozy show.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Given its record-shattering box office success, it's safe to say that "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" is one of the biggest anime properties in the world. Based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, the fantasy series follows a young swordsman named Tanjiro Kamado whose family is attacked by demons. Tanjiro's younger sister Nezuko is afflicted by a curse gradually turning her into a demon while the monster responsible for the family tragedy remains on the loose. Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps to gain his revenge and potentially find a cure for his sister's condition.
There is a sweeping scope to "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" that few contemporary fantasy anime can match. Tanjiro's fellow Demon Slayer Corps members each distinctly fill out the show's cast and there is mercifully little filler as the story progression stays on track. That straightforward narrative approach is especially key in the show keeping a tighter focus and maintaining its sense of stakes. For those introduced to the story by "Demon Slayer: InfinIty Castle" or fans looking to revisit its roots, "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" remains a solid watch.
Jujutsu Kaisen
Gege Akutami's manga "Jujutsu Kaisen" is another effective blend of fantasy and supernatural horror, with the story adapted into an anime series in 2020. The story takes place in a paranormal vision of Japan where living curses target humans from the shadows. After protagonist Yuji Itadori becomes a host to the powerful evil curse Ryomen Sukuna, he is inducted into Jujutsu Society. These clandestine sorcerers battle curses and agree to train Yuji when they realize he has retained control of his body after ingesting a part of Sukuna.
From its horror-fueled action to its memorable cast around Yuji, especially the blindfolded Satoru Gojo, there is a lot to love in "Jujutsu Kaisen." The anime really dials up the haunting atmosphere, where the unnerving curses could strike from any errant shadow. The story's underlying horror elements also make it feel like no one is ever truly safe, something underscored by the anime's many memorable deaths. Creepy in all the right ways, "Jujutsu Kaisen" has plenty of tricks up its sleeve to keep audiences on edge.
Spy x Family
The world of espionage and assassins collide with family sitcom tropes in the manga series "Spy x Family" by Tatsuya Endo, which was adapted into an anime in 2022. The show revolves around the tension between rival nations Westalis and Ostania, with a Westalian secret agent infiltrating Ostania. Taking on the alias Loid Forger, the agent forms a faux family unit to get close to a key Ostanian politician through his son's school. Unbeknownst to Loid, his presumed wife, Yor, is secretly an assassin while their adopted daughter, Anya, is a telepath.
For all of its cloak-and-dagger trappings and premise, "Spy x Family" is a screwball comedy with international intrigue as its backdrop. The rapport between the trio is the main source of humor as Loid and Yor try to maintain their covers from each other while genuinely creating a harmonious domestic environment. This means everything from battles against rival assassins to school events and dodgeball games carry an air of comedically exaggerated importance. An action comedy that masterfully balances both genres through an espionage lens, "Spy x Family" is enormously fun.
Chainsaw Man
Body horror might not seem like a sure-fire source for comedy, but Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga "Chainsaw Man" manages to mesh its disparate genre elements seamlessly. Adapted into an anime in 2022, the story follows a teenager named Denji who becomes bonded to Pochita, a chainsaw devil resembling a dog. This bond allows Denji to transform into the monstrous Chainsaw Man, tearing through other devils and giving him a second chance at life. Denji joins the Devil Hunters to keep his devilish side satiated and put his dismemberment skills to good use.
With Denji tearing through everything from zombie hordes to some truly grotesque devils, "Chainsaw Man" definitely has its narrative firmly rooted in horror. But the show is also quite funny, with the comedy often derived from Denji's optimistic nature and his unrequited crushes on several of his fellow Devil Hunters. But, when a show has a protagonist that can turn his major appendages into chainsaws, of course there is plenty of bloody action to be had too. Bringing the fury and surprising amount of laughs, "Chainsaw Man" is worth checking out even for viewers that don't regularly watch anime.