15 Best Gundam Anime Series Ever, Ranked
While Voltron and the Power Rangers' Megazord certainly have their fans, this all pales in comparison to Japan's sweeping Gundam franchise. Gundam has been a steady presence since launching in 1979, branching into numerous forms of multimedia and merchandising while retaining the awesome concept of giant, human-piloted robots battling each other. But at its core, Gundam thrives by reinventing itself through the numerous anime television series that have carried the franchise through the decades. There are dozens of Gundam anime series, many featuring their own standalone continuities or alternate timelines, and each with their own set of memorable characters.
Whether it's the classic shows that formed the franchise's foundation or the tonal and narrative departures that started in the '90s, there is a Gundam series for everyone. The great thing about trying to jump into this fandom is, given the lack of a singular narrative, there are plenty of great starting points. More than just in the world of combat mecha stories, Gundam has been incredibly influential on the anime medium overall. Here are the 15 best Gundam series ever, ranked and ready for you to check out.
15. Turn A Gundam
When Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino returned to the franchise for 1999's "Turn A Gundam," nobody could've predicted how delightfully weird his new series would be. Eschewing the futuristic aesthetics for the franchise, this iteration of Gundam heavily features steampunk technology on Earth, with the more advanced technology retained by lunar colonies. Among the Moonrace, as they're called, is protagonist Loran Cehack who investigates whether Earth has recovered from catastrophe and is capable of human resettlement. Loran is shocked when the Moonrace subsequently attempts to violently conquer Earth, using a mobile suit to defend his new home and bring peace.
Calling "Turn A Gundam" weird may be underselling just how bizarre some aspects of this series are. Beyond its steampunk aesthetics, the show has a quirky sense of humor, including a Gundam with a mustache and a sequence where it becomes a washing machine. But all this not only gives the series a distinct personality, but also offers a change from the franchise's usually dour mood. A cult classic in every sense of the word, "Turn A Gundam" is Gundam at its most creatively daring.
14. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED
Given its penchant for battlefield tragedy and betrayal, the Gundam franchise always thrives when it features a healthy amount of melodrama. On that score, one show that particularly excels is 2002's "Mobile Suit Gundam SEED," set in the franchise's Cosmic Era. This continuity revolves around the conflict between the genetically altered Coordinators and the relatively unaltered Naturals still living on Earth. This war, built on prejudices dividing the two factions, causes former childhood friends Kira Yamato and Athrun Zala to become bitter rivals.
With "Mobile Suit Gundam SEED," the world of Gundam takes on a more grandiose and operatic sense of scope, leaning into the majesty of the mobile suits. The action sequences are stunning, but what really elevates the show is its character development, particularly between Kira and Athrun. These two characters' dynamic is reminiscent of other classic feuds in the franchise, before moving in surprising directions as the story progresses. "Mobile Suit Gundam SEED" went on to inspire its own line of spinoff series and movies, expanding the world of Cosmic Era and its sweeping take on the Gundam property.
13. Gundam Build Fighters
Gundam had launched series that more accessible to younger viewers before, but it took this into a metatextual direction with 2013's "Gundam Build Fighters." Set in a world where prior Gundam anime exists, this show capitalizes on gunpla kits allowing fans to build models of their favorite Gundam. "Gundam Build Fighters" feature special gunpla that lets builders customize their own models and let them battle against others virtually. Protagonist Sei Iori dreams of becoming as good a Gunpla Fighter as his father, but struggles to master the complexities of piloting his Gundam.
Developed with a tie-in for the Gundam video games "Gundam Try Age" and "Gundam Breaker," "Gundam Build Fighters" overcomes its merchandising ties to become a solid twist on the franchise. The series' premise gives it a light-hearted tone that sets it apart and a sense of wish fulfillment through Sei's wide-eyed dreams. And even though the show is intended for younger audiences, the action throughout the series are still impressively choreographed and rendered. A great starter Gundam series for fans of shows like "Digimon," "Gundam Build Fighters" started its own sub-series within the franchise.
12. Mobile Suit Gundam
The series that became the granddaddy of all giant robot anime to follow, 1979's "Mobile Suit Gundam" is a sci-fi classic. The series opens with the Principality of Zeon launching a devastating attack on the Earth Federation for independence, devastating the planet, using mobile suits to overwhelm the defenses. To desperately protect the Federation from this hostile collective of space colonies, protagonist Amuro Ray uses a prototype Gundam to fight back. This makes him an adversary of Zeon's ace pilot Char Aznable, leading to a feud that would define both men's lives forever.
There's a reason why "Mobile Suit Gundam" kickstarted a global franchise and continues to serve as its narrative bedrock decades later: It's very good. For all the mech-on-mech action, the show is very much an anti-war story exploring the costs of conflict on a wide and intimate scale. This is a tale that isn't afraid of killing its darlings, occasionally veering into outright tragedy, all framed under a sci-fi coming-of-age story. More than just inspiring waves of mecha anime, "Mobile Suit Gundam" is an enduring classic that expertly mixes spectacle with melancholic flourishes.
11. Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt
Despite only running for eight episodes, 2015's "Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt" definitely leaves its own unique mark on the franchise. The show offers an alternate take on war between the Earth Federation and Principality of Zeon that the original anime depicted, albeit in a standalone continuity. This series is largely set in the Thunderbolt Sector, named from the constant electrical discharges from the debris left by space colonies in the region. Protagonist Io Fleming leads the Earth Federation's Moore Brotherhood to battle Zeon forces for the strategically vital area.
Though the Gundam series have had plenty of vicious and emotionally detached protagonists before, Io Fleming and his hunger for vengeance puts him on another level. This is juxtaposed by the more relatable Zeon characters and the hard-hitting action set pieces throughout the show. Though the story ends on an unresolved cliffhanger, there is a lot to love in this series, including its atmospheric use of music. Easily accessible, with its simple premise and short episode count, "Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt" is a moody and effective thrill ride.
10. Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury
Reviving the anime franchise after a seven-year hiatus, 2022's "Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury" is a rollercoaster of tones and emotions. Set in the Ad Stella Timeline, this continuity has corporations colonize space, spurring Gundam's usual premise of a conflict between Earth and its space colonies. Protagonist Suletta Mercury joins an academy divided into various houses, quickly having to prove herself as a mobile suit pilot. This places her in the center of corporate intrigue and the source of suspicion over her prowess with Gundams.
"The Witch from Mercury" has a more offbeat premise than its counterparts, with its school setting, but grows into a familiar scope. But given how many Gundam shows are fueled by interpersonal drama, a high school setting and its petty squabbles feels right in Gundam's wheelhouse. However, "The Witch from Mercury" is in its element when it suddenly veers from light-hearted comedy to brutal violence in a blink, shocking viewers by the tonal whiplash. Not to be underestimated by its initial appearance, "Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury" is a complex and deep tale.
9. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
There have been plenty of juvenile pilots throughout the Gundam franchise but the cost of war on the youth is directly explored in "Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans." Premiering in 2015, this series is set in the Post Disaster Timeline and revolves around a war between Earth and colonies on Mars. After being betrayed by a private security firm, pilot Mikazuki Augus leads his fellow child soldiers to defeat a military force from Earth. Ditching the adult superiors that exploited them, Mikasuki and commander Orga Itsuka form their own mercenary company.
While not the most heavy-handed Gundam series, there is a bleakness to "Iron-Blooded Orphans" and sharper commentary on the evils of warfare. Moral ambiguity and heinous decisions are not just relegated to the antagonists, but also the main characters, highlighting the complexity. The battles also have an increased air of desperation as these young characters face off against experienced adult enemies with the fate of the war on their shoulders. A subversive look at the franchise's established tropes, particularly its use of child soldiers, "Iron-Blooded Orphans" brings postmodernity to Gundam.
8. Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
After introducing an alternate continuity with "G Gundam," the franchise introduced a full-on new timeline in 1995's "Mobile Suit Gundam Wing," with the After Colony Timeline. In a retread of familiar themes, human colonies orbiting Earth rebel against the repressive rule of the United Earth Sphere Alliance. A teenage mobile suit pilot from each of the five colonies band together to bring peace between the warring factions at any cost. This includes removing the Alliance of its devastating weapons and overthrowing its oppressive rule, putting them in conflict with the elite Organization of the Zodiac.
So much of "Gundam Wing" revolves its complicated view on the relationship between peace and combat, embodied by its protagonist Heero Yuy. With its five-pilot premise, the show expertly balances these multiple perspectives, with the brooding Heero a great contrast to the more amiable Duo Maxwell and Quatre Winner. The series was followed by the excellent anime film sequel "Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz," concluding these characters' sweeping saga. An expansion of what Gundam could be without ditching its underlying themes, "Mobile Suit Gundam Wing" subtly evolved and modernized the franchise.
7. Mobile Fighter G Gundam
While many Gundam series focus on war stories or, more accurately, anti-war stories, its premise also lends itself well for a tournament fighter narrative. The 1994 series "Mobile Fighter G Gundam" capitalizes on this potential with its Future Century timeline. In this universe, there are a number of space colonies that represent different countries from Earth, each with their own distinct Gundam. Protagonist Domon Kasshu represents Neo Japan and enters a tournament between the colonies to decide who will rule them all jointly until the next contest.
Produced to help commemorate the 15th anniversary of the franchise, "Mobile Fighter G Gundam" completely reinvigorated it. While Gundam purists were divided about the series mitigating the property's propensity for large-scale military campaigns and more socially and existentially conscious themes, this works to its favor. "G Gundam," as it's commonly known, keeps its storytelling stakes tight and intimate, focusing on personal duels and rivalries as it weaves its self-contained martial arts tale. A Toonami staple, "G Gundam" opened the door for more departures from the franchise's established tropes and proved how malleable Gundam could be.
6. Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket
Even though anti-war messaging has been a key part of Gundam stories since the beginning, fans still flock to the various series for their thrilling battle sequences. The 1989 series "Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket" deliberately takes the glamor out of the usual Gundam fights. Set in the final days of the Universal Century Timeline's One-Year War, Zeon pilot Bernie Wiseman crashes after a skirmish against a prototype Federation Gundam. As Bernie repairs his Gundam to resume the fight, he befriends a boy named Al and his neighbor Christina, unaware that she is the rival pilot.
"War in the Pocket" is a side story but one with a heck of a gut punch as Bernie and Christina inevitably cross each other on the battlefield again. The series calls out people favoring the spectacle of carnage rather than the deeper human tragedy behind it, mostly through Al's perspective. That makes the action all the more heartbreaking when it resumes past its more grounded narrative. The most intimate and cogent anti-war themed Gundam series, "War in the Pocket" marks an end of innocence, but keeps the fighting robots.
5. Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn
The 2010 anime series "Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn" revisits the Universal Century Timeline started by the franchise's very first story "Mobile Suit Gundam." Set three years after the events of the anime movie "Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack," the fragile peace is threatened by the revelation of a device known as Laplace's Box. After protagonist Banagher Links inherits the Unicorn Gundam, he becomes targeted due to the Gundam's connection to Laplace's Box, which could either save the world or destroy it.
In terms of pure visual spectacle, "Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn" is one the most dazzling in the franchise, especially with its updates of classic Gundam designs. This extends to the battles throughout the series, which are absolutely stunning, overcoming the more convoluted elements of the plot. All this and the series features a major character named Full Frontal, which is always a definite plus. An operatic showcase for Gundam and modernization of its familiar hallmarks, "Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn" adds its own spin to the franchise's roots.
4. Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team
While guerilla warfare for a franchise that features giant robots may seem counterintuitive, the 1996 series "Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team" makes that premise work. The story offers a fresh perspective on the familiar conflict between the Earth Federation and Zeon in the Universal Century Timeline. Set in the jungles of Southeast Asia, Federation pilot Shiro Amada leads his squad to find a hidden Zeon base. This places him in conflict with Zeon pilot Aina Sahalin, with whom he has formed a deep romantic bond.
A Vietnam War allegory within the Gundam franchise mixed in with a timeless "Romeo and Juliet" archetypal relationship, "The 08th MS Team" is definitely a standout. That guerilla warfare, jungle-based setting makes this show's battles feel particularly gritty and grounded for Gundam. There are no sweeping space battles, just intense and up-close fighting in the dirt, water, and trees for hard-earned victories. Another fantastic gateway into the Gundam franchise, "The 08th MS Team" is an intimately scaled masterpiece.
3. Mobile Suit Gundam 00
The 2007 series "Mobile Suit Gundam 00" is another departure for the series, with its striking Gundam designs and more overtly political themes. Set in its own standalone continuity, "Gundam 00" has the world beset with a massive energy crisis that descends into widespread warfare. The paramilitary group Celestial Being sets out to restore peace through its mobile suits and ace pilots, placing them in conflict with the United Nations and other rogue forces. The second season takes place after the Celestial Being-United Nations war, with the main characters confronting the tyrannical A-Laws squad exploiting the hard-fought for peace.
Though thematically similar to "Mobile Suit Gundam Wing," with its characters driven to achieve peace at whatever violent cost, "Mobile Suit Gundam 00" is very much its own story. This unique perspective is clear with the distinct Gundam designs and fluidly choreographed action throughout the series. And while Gundam was never afraid to kill off major characters or present shocking twists, "Gundam 00" feels like it especially keeps viewers on their toes in that regard. With its epic battles and memorable cast tackling pointedly political themes, "Mobile Suit Gundam 00" refreshes the celebrated franchise elements.
2. Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
The original "Mobile Suit Gundam" got a direct sequel in 1985 titled "Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam," set in the same continuity and featuring several returning characters. Set eight years after the conclusion of its predecessor, "Zeta Gundam" repositions the Earth Federation as the villains mercilessly hunting down anyone opposing them, claiming them to be Zeon sympathizers. Teenager Kamille Bidan joins the Anti-Earth Union Group after he is ostracized and his mother killed by the Titans, an elite military group working for the Earth Federation. This leads to Kamille teaming up with AEUG leader Quattro Bajeena, a mysterious figure determined to expose the Earth Federation's war crimes and injustices.
Though "Mobile Suit Gundam" certainly contained prominent anti-war messaging, "Zeta Gundam" goes deeper and more morally complicated with these themes. The sequel series is considerably more mature and bleak while still bringing the battling robots that viewers expect. That blend of action and storytelling maturity and depth makes "Zeta Gundam" the best show in the series' classic era before it started to drastically reinvent itself. A sequel that actively subverts and defies expectations, "Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam" is a dark masterpiece.
1. Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin
Looking back at the legacy of the original "Mobile Suit Gundam," the anime series not only kickstarted a franchise phenomenon and wave of imitators but helped introduce anime through Toonami. A modern retelling of this foundational source was published as a manga by Yoshikazu Yasuhiko in 2001 and adapted into an anime series in 2015. Titled "Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin," this series streamlines much of the original story into a fraction of the original series' episode count. While expanding the backstory, "The Origin" revolves around the war between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon.
Given its deified status within the franchise, "The Origin" does the seemingly unthinkable and successfully modernizes the story that created Gundam. For those already familiar with the original series, this retelling still feels fresh and enriches the 1979 series. At the same time, this is also the perfect jumping on point for anyone who's never seen a Gundam series in their life. A faithful and more nuanced take on "Mobile Suit Gundam," "The Origin" reintroduces a classic story for a new generation.