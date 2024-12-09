Power Rangers In Order: How To Watch Every Movie & TV Series

Though not official, fans have separated the different "Power Rangers" shows into distinct eras. There's what is called "The Zordon Era," named after the original mentor of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team. This era starts with the very first season of "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" and carries over through "Alien Rangers," "Power Rangers Zeo," "Power Rangers Turbo," and ends with "Power Rangers in Space."

The rest of the shows from "Lost Galaxy" through "Wild Force" constitute the rest of the "Saban Era" due to the series being produced by Saban Entertainment, and they established a tradition of resetting the story and following a completely independent story and a brand new team. Though not as culturally relevant as "Mighty Morphin," this era produced some of the best "Power Rangers" stories in the entire franchise.

Everything between "Ninja Storm" and "RPM" belongs to what fans refer to as the "Disney Era," as this is when the House of Mouse bought Fox Family Worldwide and became the owner of "Power Rangers." This era saw a lot of changes to the formula, like introducing a female Blue Ranger, having three-member teams, or even seven-member teams rather than the standard five (plus one special Ranger).

After Disney sold the franchise back to Saban, the property started betting hard on nostalgia, with everything between "Samurai" and "Super Ninja Steel" trying to echo the success of the early shows and do more crossovers. "Super Megaforce" even gave its Rangers the ability to transform into Rangers of yore.

The current era is dubbed the "Hasbro Era," which started with "Beast Morphers" and may actually mark the end of "Power Rangers" as we know it, as Hasbro is taking over toy-making duties from Bandai. The shows of this era have broken away with many of the franchise's traditions, but it has also made a lot of progress (see "Dino Fury" introducing a queer Ranger). Still banking on nostalgia, this era has similarly brought back old characters. "Cosmic Fury," the most recent show, even brings back Billy Cranston and Zordon, tying the story to "Mighty Morphin" in a big celebration of the franchise's 30th anniversary. The show is meant to serve as the final chapter in the continuity that started back in 1993, and it works wonderfully, crafting a new and exciting story that nevertheless harkens back to the classics.

As for the movies, only "Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie" is part of the canon, as it serves as the official transition between "Power Rangers Zeo" and "Power Rangers Turbo." In fact, 1995's "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" was not even considered canon by the "Power Rangers" shows at the time of its release, while the 2017 "Power Rangers," though very good, is a reboot completely separate from the rest of the canon — save for a couple of cameos at the end.