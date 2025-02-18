Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Does Satoru Gojo Cover His Eyes?

"Jujutsu Kaisen," one of the most popular current shonen action animes, is part of a recent trend of action shows with heavy horror vibes and influences. Based on the manga of the same name by Gege Akutami, the series takes place in a world where negative emotions create "cursed energy," a powerful energy source that births evil spirits called Curses. However, this universe is also home to Jujutsu Sorcerers, which are individuals who use the cursed energy within their own bodies to fight back against these Curses.

The show itself follows Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki and Adam McArthur in the Japanese and English-language versions of the series, respectively), a young man who joins a secret school to learn the ways of the Jujutsu Sorcerers after becoming the host of a powerful Curse named Sukuna. "Jujutsu Kaisen," which has already given rise a very successful prequel movie titled "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," is full of memorable characters (many of which suffer horrific deaths over the course of the story), ranging from the Jujutsu Sorcerers that Yuji befriends (and then get horribly killed), to the many Curses they face off against. This helps to make the franchise's setting feel lived-in and fleshed-out.

Without a doubt, though, the standout character (and by far the most popular character Akutami ever created) is Satoru Gojo (who's voiced by different actors depending on his age), the charming and enigmatic mentor who always covers his eyes. But why, exactly, does he keep his eyes covered?