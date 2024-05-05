The Correct Order To Watch The Jujutsu Kaisen Series

"Jujutsu Kaisen" is not just a popular anime, it is Guinness World Records' most in-demand anime series in the world, and it's easy to see why. The anime adaptation of Gege Akutami's manga of the same name is full of memorable characters, a great sense of humor, stunning horror-inspired imagery, and some phenomenal action and animation by Studio MAPPA. It doesn't hurt that the first season had one of the best opening sequences and theme songs of the past decade, as well as a fantastic and eclectic soundtrack that even takes inspiration from Billie Eilish.

The show takes place in a world of sorcerers and Curses, spirits caused by negative emotions that haunt humanity. The main story follows Yuji, who joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers after he inadvertently becomes the host of the world's most powerful Curse, named Sukuna.

Though at first glance this looks like a straightforward show to watch, it is complicated by the release of a feature film and some timeline shenanigans (which makes watching the second half of the second season a bit underwhelming).

If you are looking to get into the biggest TV show on the planet, and don't know where to begin, this is your guide to the right order to watch "Jujutsu Kaisen."