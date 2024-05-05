The Correct Order To Watch The Jujutsu Kaisen Series
"Jujutsu Kaisen" is not just a popular anime, it is Guinness World Records' most in-demand anime series in the world, and it's easy to see why. The anime adaptation of Gege Akutami's manga of the same name is full of memorable characters, a great sense of humor, stunning horror-inspired imagery, and some phenomenal action and animation by Studio MAPPA. It doesn't hurt that the first season had one of the best opening sequences and theme songs of the past decade, as well as a fantastic and eclectic soundtrack that even takes inspiration from Billie Eilish.
The show takes place in a world of sorcerers and Curses, spirits caused by negative emotions that haunt humanity. The main story follows Yuji, who joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers after he inadvertently becomes the host of the world's most powerful Curse, named Sukuna.
Though at first glance this looks like a straightforward show to watch, it is complicated by the release of a feature film and some timeline shenanigans (which makes watching the second half of the second season a bit underwhelming).
If you are looking to get into the biggest TV show on the planet, and don't know where to begin, this is your guide to the right order to watch "Jujutsu Kaisen."
Every Jujutsu Kaisen title in order
"Jujutsu Kaisen" has a weird release order. The first season tells the story of Yuji as he becomes a Jujutsu Sorcerer, meets some new friends, and fights terrifying Curses. But then we go back in time with "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," which is a phenomenal film but stars a completely new character. Then, the first half of season 2 goes even further back in time to tell the story of Yuji's teacher, Gojo, back when he was a student. The second half of season 2, however, brings us back to the present, after the events of the first season.
With this order, you first get to know the world of "Jujutsu Kaisen" and the main characters, with a light, highly entertaining story that embraces every big shonen anime trope, but makes them its own. Once you're familiar with the world, "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" takes us back in time yet again to introduce a terrifying villain in Suguru Geto and a protagonist who deeply impacts the future of the story. The first half of season 2, the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death Arc" then takes us back to when Gojo and Geto were best friends and the moment the latter became a villain before the film. Finally, the "Shibuya Incident Arc" that closes up season 2 brings us back to the present with a heartbreakingly dark arc full of death and suffering.
The release order is good, but is it the best way to experience "Jujutsu Kaisen"? Allow us to offer an alternative.
The best order to watch Jujutsu Kaisen
Because of the back and forth, watching "Jujutsu Kaisen" in the order of release makes the deaths in the "Shibuya Incident Arc" not hit as hard. You spend some time getting to know these characters, but then spend a whole movie and half a season away from them, while telling the story of Geto out of order diminishes its impact.
Instead, you should watch this in chronological order. Start with the first half of season 2, with the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death Arc" which introduces the world, and also the friendship between Geto and Gojo. Follow that up with "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," which completes Geto's fall from grace while continuing Gojo's arc as he goes from student to teacher.
And finally, go back to the first season of "Jujutsu Kaisen." At this point, you understand why Gojo acts so goofy and detached, and the villains' plans seem even more nefarious in context. Indeed, with this order, the light and fun tone of season 1 takes on a new meaning, as you see seeds of darkness being planted throughout. Then, when you follow that up with "Shibuya Incident Arc" in season 2 part 2, everything comes together as the story changes tones drastically and becomes a grittier, darker, and much more violent story.