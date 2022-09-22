How Jujutsu Kaisen 0's Protagonist Will Impact The Anime Series Going Forward

Yuta is introduced in "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" as a troubled youth unaware of his true potential as a Jujutsu Sorcerer. Accidentally manifesting his dead childhood friend Rika as a massively powerful cursed spirit, Yuta discovers how to channel his bond with her into something he can use for good.

The "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" film was all about developing Yuta as a character more than capable of handling himself. Shonen anime is almost always about power scaling and fights; by the film's end, Yuta is near the top in the world of Jujutsu Sorcery. Yuta's absence from the main series following his arc in the movie is simply done out of necessity to make room for less powerful characters to grow. If Yuta was there to swoop in anytime a curse gave sorcerers trouble, the first season of "Jujutsu Kaisen" would be nowhere near as interesting.

With that being said, Yuta would only make his return to "Jujutsu Kaisen" if a powerful enough threat deemed it necessary for him to join the fight. Suppose the manga is anything to go by (which it is). In that case, Yuta's debut in the anime series will come when he's needed most: when the world's strongest sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, is taken out of the picture.