How Billie Eilish Indirectly Influenced Jujutsu Kaisen's Anime Adaptation

"Jujutsu Kaisen" is one of the biggest anime series airing now, and it is easy to see why. This is a show that's both familiar and fresh. Author Gege Akutami is a huge fan of manga and anime, and the millennial artist infuses his work with references and homages to everything from "YuYu Hakusho," to horror films, and "Naruto."

The style of humor, themes, and pacing of "Jujutsu Kaisen" are comparable to those of "Hunter x Hunter," or "Demon Slayer," but with horror undertones and imagery that makes this wholly unique in current anime. Granted, we've had plenty of shonen action shows with horror themes and imagery, from "Death Note" to "Tokyo Ghoul." But "Jujutsu Kaisen" takes more than visual cues — it is genuinely spooky at times.

This show can also be genuinely goofy and funny (like having an entire episode devoted to a baseball game) while also having scenes of heartbreaking emotion (like most of the prequel movie "Jujutsu Kaisen 0"), and of course, absolutely insane action with fluid animation. A rather underrated aspect of "Jujutsu Kaisen," however, is its electric soundtrack. It is full of catchy tunes (seriously, the opening and ending in the first season are incredible), and a score that's unusual for shonen anime in that it is heavily influenced by EDM, Hip Hop and R&B, and somehow also ... Billie Eilish?

That's what "Jujutsu Kaisen" music producer Yoshiki Kobayashi told Crunchyroll during an interview, saying it was Gege Akutami himself who suggested it.