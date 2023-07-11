The Digimon Reference You Might Have Missed In The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Premiere

"Jujutsu Kaisen" is finally back. The anime phenomenon takes battle shonen anime tropes of friendship, rivalry, believing in yourself, and the goofy humor found in those shows and blends them with horror aesthetics and creatures in a way no other mainstream anime is doing. Sure, "Demon Slayer" deals with demons, and gore and creatures were always the bread and butter of "Attack on Titan," but "Jujutsu Kaisen" knows how to properly be spooky, while still being goofy and fun as hell.

That approach continues in season 2. After a successful first season that introduced the world, the characters, and the villains, the franchise has gone back in time. First, there was "Jujutsu Kaisen 0," the fantastic prequel movie which introduced a fan-favorite character and enriched the world. The movie also showed the end of the friendship between Gojo and the villain Geto. Now, "Jujutsu Kaisen" season 2 is doubling down on the past, taking us further back in time to show Gojo's high school days and how Geto turned to the dark side.

In the first episode, Geto and Gojo are charged with finding and sacrificing a girl in order to keep a powerful entity from "evolving" into a destructive force that could destroy the secret world of jujutsu sorcerers. But before they can do that, everyone's favorite anime teacher with the bluest eyes, Gojo (here a student), does everyone a favor and explains the plot in a way only a '90s kid could: with "Digimon" references.