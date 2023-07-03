Everything You Need To Remember To Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

This post contains spoilers for "Jujutsu Kaisen" season 1 and Gege Akutami's manga series.

The second installment of the ultra-popular anime series, "Jujutsu Kaisen" is just around the corner, leaving both dedicated fans and casual viewers in a state of anticipation for what's to come. Gege Akutami's "Jujutsu Kaisen" manga series is beloved for good reasons — despite exhibiting tropes similar to action-adventure and dark fantasy narratives, "Jujutsu Kaisen" deepens its lore with grounded, fleshed-out characters who are extremely easy to root for. Even antagonists like Suguru Geto and Ryomen Sukuna are filled in with believable shades of grey that serve to humanize them without ever justifying their cruel deeds. Moreover, Season 1 of Sunghoo Park's anime adaptation laid down a ton of foundational lore for the franchise, introducing new antagonists late in the game and ending the story with multiple cliffhangers.

Our protagonist, Yuji Itadori, has to shoulder a terrible burden: the King of Curses, Sukuna, is bound to his body, and he has to serve as a vessel for this dangerous Cursed Spirit. This puts a target on Yuji's back, as some Jujutsu sorcerers want him dead, while Cursed Spirits want to harness his powers as Sukuna's vessel to remake the world per their own designs. These machinations culminate in the Kyoto Sister-School Goodwill arc, where a plan to trap Yuji's mentor, Gojo Satoru, quickly takes shape as some Kyoto students try and kill Yuji. As season 2 will be adapting a chunk of the Shibuya Incident — where the story takes a deeply traumatic turn — a refresher for the key events in season 1 will help us better understand what's to come.

The fates of certain characters are also left unresolved, raising pertinent questions about a world where Cursed Spirits aim to annihilate humanity altogether. Here's what might happen.