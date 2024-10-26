The 10 Best Death Scenes In Jujutsu Kaisen, Ranked

This post contains major spoilers for Gege Akutami's "Jujutsu Kaisen" and its ongoing anime adaptation.

In a world where cursed spirits hover around unwitting humans and jujutsu sorcerers are compelled to exorcise them, sudden, brutal deaths have become a part of the bleak reality of "Jujutsu Kaisen." Mangaka Gege Akutami might have kickstarted the narrative with a one-shot in 2017 — titled "Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Jujutsu High" — but positive reception of his work eventually birthed "Jujutsu Kaisen," his most popular and seminal work to date. The manga has finally come to a close, with its 271st chapter wrapping up this incredibly engaging, albeit traumatizing journey, in which silver linings are scarce, but deeply appreciated nonetheless.

Before we talk about the most brutal, impactful deaths in the series, please keep in mind that the term "best" simply denotes narrative junctures that are deeply compelling: while most deaths infuse "Jujutsu Kaisen" with its signature tragic overtones, others feel cathartic from the point of view of those we are rooting for. I'll be choosing both from the finished manga and the ongoing anime (which has aired 2 seasons so far, with the Shibuya Arc constituting a chunk of Season 2), keeping the impact of said death on the evolving story, and how the scenes in questions are mapped out at the forefront. The total tally of important character deaths in "Jujutsu Kaisen" is close to 64 (!), so I'll be prioritizing 10 complex, well-loved (or thoroughly despised) characters whose absence is sincerely felt even after the manga's surprisingly hopeful resolution.

Some hard-hitting deaths have unfortunately not made the list. For instance, Mechamaru/Kokichi's sacrifice is one of the turning points that precede the Shibuya incident, and his death at the hands of Mahito is the epitome of a dream unfulfilled. Some of the antagonist deaths are cathartic or underwhelming, depending on how you view it: while Mahito's demise feels immensely well-deserved, Kenjaku's end at the hands of Yuta feels like a cop-out, as it generates the unsavory feeling of him not having suffered enough. Without further ado, let us head toward Trauma Central™ and revisit some of the most compelling deaths in the manga/anime.