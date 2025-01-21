Why Did Eren Yeager Start The Rumbling On Attack On Titan?

"Attack on Titan" is arguably the defining anime of the modern era. It's a show that rode the wave of the huge shift toward simulcast streaming to become a cultural phenomenon, breaking into the mainstream and getting everyone talking about it — even if they had never watched another anime before. It's easy to see why; "Attack on Titan" is the perfect series for anime newcomers and has the same broad appeal as blockbuster genre shows like "Game of Thrones" and "The Walking Dead."

Part of what makes "Attack on Titan" such a thrilling and successful show is its approach to mystery and worldbuilding. Unlike, say, most U.S. genre shows after "Lost," "Attack on Titan" doesn't have a mystery box storyline; rather, it uses its characters to drive the plot and, in doing so, develop its own lore and mysteries. Every season of "Attack on Titan" radically changes what the audience and the characters previously thought they knew about the show's setting, recontextualizing what came before and introducing one shocking plot twist after another.

The twists work because they serve the story of the characters and their arcs. Take protagonist Eren Yeager and his shocking turned to villainy, with his motivation and plan becoming the biggest mystery of the fourth and final season. Season 4 also keeps Eren at arm's length from the audience, trasnforming him from our point-of-view character into more of a side player who barely shows up. Whether Eren had a plan to save the island of Eldia from the hatred and combined militaries of the world or not was a point of many discussions amongst fans as the season unfolded. Then came The Rumbling, the crux of the final season and the point of no return for Eren, who unleashed armageddon on the world seemingly out of nowhere.

Though the reason for Eren starting The Rumbling was clearly expressed in the final episode of the show, there were still those who wanted more, either expecting a different answer or hoping that "Attack on Titan" creator Hajime Isayama — who himself has explained extensively what happened and what Eren was thinking — would pull one last twist. In case you need further convincing, or if you simply decided not to watch the show and want to spoil yourself for one of the best TV endings of all time, here's a handy guide for you.