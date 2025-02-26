20 Years Ago, Avatar: The Last Airbender Changed Kids' Shows (And Television) Forever

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" premiered on Nickelodeon 20 years ago, with the two-part opener airing on February 21, 2005, and the third episode following just four days later on February 25. I was in the second grade at the time, and I learned about the show on the playground. Instead of pantomiming lightsaber battles or whatever passed for football in the second grade, my two best friends told me that they wanted to play "Avatar: The Last Airbender." I didn't watch Nickelodeon, being more of a Saturday morning 4Kids loyalist myself, but you can't admit something like that at recess, so I played along and tried to pick up the "rules" of hurling pretend wind and fire at each other.

That summer, I caught a rerun of "Avatar" Season 1, Episode 6, "Imprisoned," while flipping channels on vacation. By the time the show came back from its mid-Season 1 break in September, I was already hooked, having caught the story up to that point via out-of-order airings of the earlier episodes. After the Season 1 finale sufficiently blew my mind as a newly minted nine-year-old, I bought the whole first season on DVD so that I could catch up in order. That was a lot of money back then (a $50 box set), but I saved and watched the whole thing multiple times before Season 2 premiered.

Why the obsession? Because there simply wasn't anything like "Avatar" happening in kids' media back in 2005. It was unprecedented for an American show, bringing high-concept fantasy worldbuilding, heavy themes, spectacular animation, and overarching storylines to an era of Nickelodeon defined by gak and episodic groaners (albeit some good ones). Two decades later, you can still feel the influence of "Avatar" on kids' media and on TV in general.