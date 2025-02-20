Every Major Change In The New Avatar: The Last Airbender Series

The official synopsis for "Avatar: Seven Havens" doesn't confirm that both twins are the Avatar. It says that one of them discovers she is the Avatar and then reconnects with her long-lost twin, seeking answers about their "mysterious origins." That could mean two characters existing at the same time with Avatar powers. It could also mean those powers have somehow been split between the two of them. Or perhaps it means some other strange circumstance I can't think of. Whatever the case, the unique situation begs questions. The Avatar is reincarnated upon the death of the last vessel and the birth of the next. So, what happens when it's twins?

We've actually gotten a glimpse of that already in the canonical 2024 novel "The Reckoning of Roku," in which it's revealed that Avatar Roku had a twin who died when they were children. Since the Avatar is typically identified later in life, it's hard to say whether or not Roku's twin, Yasu, had any connection to Raava the light spirit, or the larger Avatar lineage. The new show will presumably dive into those questions in more detail.

There's also the time gap between "Seven Havens" and "The Legend of Korra" to consider. The last Avatar we met was only about 21 at the end of her show, so she could have lived for many decades before passing on. That could mean "Seven Havens" Book 1 will take place as much as 100 years after "The Legend of Korra" Book 4. In that time, more technology would have surely been developed in the "Avatar" universe, all while the portals Korra previously opened between the physical and spiritual realms may have drastically changed the ecology and societal structure of the world.

In other words, even if "Seven Havens" is a post-apocalypse show, the world that was destroyed could still be a wildly different one than the one that had come to exist by the end of "The Legend of Korra." Regardless, it sounds grim and pregnant with potential. While Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" TV show adaptation is fine, it lacks the thematic bite of the previous animated "Avatar" series. Konietzko and DiMartino seem determined to make something different this time around, and "Avatar: Seven Havens" could be all the better for it.

"Avatar: Seven Havens" has yet to set a premiere date. Meanwhile, "Aang: The Last Airbender" will reach theaters on January 30, 2026.