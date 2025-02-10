Every Season Of Avatar: The Last Airbender Ranked

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Then, everything changed when "Avatar: The Last Airbender" premiered in 2005. Since then, animation hasn't been the same. The Nickelodeon cartoon, as created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, takes place in a fantasy world inspired by Asian culture and mythology. At the center of its story is Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), the latest incarnation of the Avatar and, as such, the only living being capable of wielding all four elements and stopping the evil Fire Lord Ozai (Mark Hamill, who thought the show was too smart to stay on the air) before he can conquer the world.

It didn't take long for "Avatar: The Last Airbender" to set itself apart from other action-heavy animated shows in its day (like "Samurai Jack," and "Justice League Unlimited") on its way to becoming one of the best and most unique American cartoons of all time. Alongside "Teen Titans," "Avatar" helped popularize anime-inspired cartoons in the West and started discussions among fans about what even qualifies as anime. The series also built on television trends from the previous decade by telling a heavily serialized story featuring some of the best character arcs in modern fiction, along with profound themes that used to be uncommon in kids' TV (like genocide, imperialism, and indoctrination), tremendous world-building, and lore that spans millennia. In short, "Avatar" heralded the arrival of a new era on the small screen, and it remains a high standard of what the medium can do — especially on network TV.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the premiere of "Avatar" (which is still one of the highest-rated TV shows of all time on IMDb), let's rank its three short but significant seasons.