The Special Ingredient In Zuko And Azula's Biggest Avatar: The Last Airbender Fight

It's been 15 years since the end of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," and this cartoon still holds up as something quite rare in American animation. Sure, other cartoons had experimented with serialization, or with aesthetics inspired by anime. "The Last Airbender," however, managed to provide a serialized story that nevertheless appreciated the value of standalone episodes. The series had a vast mythology and a larger world and history, but it didn't overwhelm the story at hand with lore, all while delivering some of the best character arcs in modern fiction.

Then there's the action. Though other shows took inspiration from anime in their visuals or storytelling (and there were shows like "Batman: The Animated Series" which literally used some of the staff that brought the iconic "Akira" to life), few American cartoons felt as kinetic as "The Last Airbender." This is in no small part due to the fact that the show was animated by Korean studios JM Animation, DR Movie and MOI Animation Studios, which clearly give nods to anime, but also added their own style and eye for action. Combined with directors like Joaquim Dos Santos, who was dubbed "Dr. Fight" by fans because of his particular knack for energetic action scenes, and you have an action-packed animated epic.

There is arguably no better example of the "Avatar" (no, not that one) approach to action than the final fight between Zuko and his sister Azula. This is considered one of the best scenes in the entire show, and while there are many reasons why, one particular bit stands out according to those who worked on the show: the use of music.

"Jeremy Zuckerman composed [the scene] and they used a live 16-piece string ensemble, which we couldn't afford for the normal series," co-creator Bryan Konietzko told IGN shortly after the finale aired.