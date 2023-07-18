The One Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveal The Creator Vetoed

"Avatar" — no, not that one — "The Last Airbender" is one of the most celebrated cartoons of modern history. This is an American show with the kind of world-building we normally only see in epic fantasy sagas like "Lord of the Rings," with character arcs and a superb eye for action like we typically see in anime. It's also a show Mark Hamill thought was "too smart" for TV.

The story follows a young kid named Aang, who is tasked with saving the world from an evil Fire Lord after being trapped in ice for 100 years, as he learns to control all four elements and take his place as the next Avatar. "The Last Airbender" dealt with some heavy themes for a kids' show, tackling subjects like imperialism, genocide, and grief with tact, never talking down to its audience.

Though the series ended with a truly epic finale that tied up a lot of thematic and plot threads, there was one big question it did not answer: what happened to Zuko's mother. In the finale, we see the newly crowned Fire Lord Zuko confront his father about the fate of his mother. Though we would later learn the answer, we almost saw it animated in the finale itself, until a co-creator stepped in.

"I will take full responsibility for everyone who is mad that we don't know where Zuko's mom is," co-creator Michael Dante DiMartino said in the audio commentary for the finale. Indeed, at a Comic-Con panel in 2008 (via IGN), director Joaquim Dos Santos confirmed they storyboarded a scene that explained what happened to Zuko's mother, but it was "quickly vetoed by DiMartino."