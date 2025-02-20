Avatar: The Last Airbender Creators Returning For Another Sequel Series – Here's What It'll Be About

Send word to the Firelord immediately, the Avatar has returned! That's right, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the premiere of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," Nickelodeon and Avatar Studios have finally officially announced a brand new "Avatar" animated series from the original creators of "The Last Airbender."

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" remains one of the best and most influential American animated series of all time. It's a fantasy show with impeccable worldbuilding, complex themes, strong characterization, and an epic narrative — not to mention, a series that Mark Hamill, who voiced Firelord Ozai, once called "too smart" to be successful. And yet, the show went on to become a hit, lasting for three seasons, and even got a sequel series in "The Legend of Korra." Now, while we wait for the upcoming animated "Last Airbender" movie focusing on an adult Aang to arrive in theaters, we have our first details about the third show in the Avatarverse.

Original creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino are returning for a new series titled "Avatar: Seven Havens," which will continue the cycle and bring us back to the element of Earth with a brand new Avatar. The new show has already been ordered for 26 episodes, which will be split into two seasons (or Books) consisting of 13 half-hour episodes each. Rumors and leaks concerning this series had been circulating for a while, and it appears the scuttlebutt was mostly true. The upcoming show will, in fact, take place in a post-apocalyptic world where the Avatar is regarded as "humanity's destroyer, not its savior," per a press release issued by Nickelodeon.

The press release also includes a logline for "Avatar: Seven Havens." In this new show, a young Earthbender discovers she is the new Avatar after the death of Korra, albeit in a setting that's been shattered by some devastating cataclysm. "Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse," according to the logline.

There is a lot to unpack here, so let's get right down to it.