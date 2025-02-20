Avatar: The Last Airbender Creators Returning For Another Sequel Series – Here's What It'll Be About
Send word to the Firelord immediately, the Avatar has returned! That's right, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the premiere of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," Nickelodeon and Avatar Studios have finally officially announced a brand new "Avatar" animated series from the original creators of "The Last Airbender."
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" remains one of the best and most influential American animated series of all time. It's a fantasy show with impeccable worldbuilding, complex themes, strong characterization, and an epic narrative — not to mention, a series that Mark Hamill, who voiced Firelord Ozai, once called "too smart" to be successful. And yet, the show went on to become a hit, lasting for three seasons, and even got a sequel series in "The Legend of Korra." Now, while we wait for the upcoming animated "Last Airbender" movie focusing on an adult Aang to arrive in theaters, we have our first details about the third show in the Avatarverse.
Original creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino are returning for a new series titled "Avatar: Seven Havens," which will continue the cycle and bring us back to the element of Earth with a brand new Avatar. The new show has already been ordered for 26 episodes, which will be split into two seasons (or Books) consisting of 13 half-hour episodes each. Rumors and leaks concerning this series had been circulating for a while, and it appears the scuttlebutt was mostly true. The upcoming show will, in fact, take place in a post-apocalyptic world where the Avatar is regarded as "humanity's destroyer, not its savior," per a press release issued by Nickelodeon.
The press release also includes a logline for "Avatar: Seven Havens." In this new show, a young Earthbender discovers she is the new Avatar after the death of Korra, albeit in a setting that's been shattered by some devastating cataclysm. "Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization's last strongholds collapse," according to the logline.
There is a lot to unpack here, so let's get right down to it.
A post-apocalyptic Avatar series is super intriguing
Folks, this is simply incredible. There is so much to unpack, but let's start with the fact that the new Avatar has a twin! Now, this isn't entirely new in the franchise. Roku, the Firebending Avatar before Aang, had a twin — as was revealed in the recent novel "Reckoning of Roku" — and he was actually a much better bender than his famous brother. But because the twin died as a kid, we don't know if they would have been capable of bending more than one element. Is Raava, the spirit that allows the Avatar to bend all the elements, split between the twins? Does only one twin get to be the Avatar? We'll find out soon enough.
Now, obviously the most intriguing aspect of this new series (and the one begging to be dissected and analyzed) is the fact that the show is set after the collapse of civilization. What the hell happened? We know Korra dealt with a lot of world-changing events, including the opening of the spirit portals that allowed spirits to start moving into the physical world, but how does that lead to the end of humanity as we know it? Was it something she did? Or was the world already headed toward an apocalypse and this is just what Korra could save? After all, "The Legend of Korra" Season 4 already introduced nukes to the Avatarverse (the badly-aged politics of "Korra" is a discussion unto itself), so it's possible some new villain ended it all.
I am hesitant because "The Legend of Korra" was a great show, but also one that suffered from a whole lot of online vitriol and hatred. Hence, this new series seems practically designed to destroy both the reputation and legacy of that show and of Korra herself. Still, the possibility of a post-apocalyptic "Avatar" show is very intriguing on its own.
We don't know when "Avatar: Seven Havens" will be released, but in the meantime fans can look forward to "Aang: The Last Airbender" hitting theaters January 30, 2026.