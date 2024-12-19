10 Years Later, The Legend Of Korra Is A Great Show – But One Part Has Aged Worse Than Ever

"The Legend of Korra" concluded its fourth and final season 10 years ago today (which is December 19, 2024). It's not as universally loved a series as its predecessor, "Avatar: The Last Airbender," which is often held as a crowning achievement of American children's animation and epic fantasy. With those big shoes, "The Legend of Korra" was never going to completely fill them, but it still has great episodes and many fans — I'm one of them.

The show's greatest legacy is and will probably continue to be how it pushed boundaries for LGBTQ+ representation. Previously, out queer characters were verboten in America children's media, but "Korra" went as far as it could in Book 4, when Korra (Janet Varney) falls in love with her friend Asami Sato (Seychelle Gabriel). The series ends with them holding hands and staring into each other's eyes; you get the feeling that once the camera panned up and they were out of frame, they locked lips.

In general, there was more romance in "Legend of Korra" than there was in "The Last Airbender" (and not always for the best). Unlike Avatar Aang, a 12-year-old child, Korra is a teenager. Part of being at that age is realizing how complex the world can be, hence Korra also faces villains much more layered than the "The Last Airbender" big bad Fire Lord Ozai (Mark Hamill, who first thought the show would never last).

Each of the four "Korra" villains follows a different political ideology:

Book 1: The masked Amon leads the Equalists, non-benders who believe that they are oppressed by benders and so want to eradicate the ability.

Book 2: Unalaq believes in restoring the spiritual traditions of the Southern Water Tribe and opposes modernity. (This one unfortunately gets flattened into more generic cartoon villainy by the end of the season.)

Book 3: Zaheer and his compatriots in the Red Lotus are anarchists who desire "a world without kings and queens, without borders or nations, where Man's only allegiance is to himself and those he loves."

Book 4: Kuvira is a fascist who unites the Earth Kingdom under her authoritative rule and seeks to purge the nation of cultural outsiders.

"Legend of Korra" tackling topics like this is usually lauded as a sign of the series' maturity. In a vacuum, it is; generally speaking, these cartoon villains are out for something more complex than just a glowing magic stone. But as someone on the political left, I find myself disagreeing with the show's conclusions. Said conclusions not only lay bear the extent of the creators' biases and knowledge, but they also give away the seemingly simpler era that "The Legend of Korra" was made in.