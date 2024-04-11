Animated Sequel Aang: The Last Airbender Is Officially Coming To Theaters, New Voice Cast Announced

What a time for "Avatar: The Last Airbender" fans to be alive. The Aang Gang was first immortalized in Nickelodeon's original animated series, one that practically altered the brain chemistry of countless kids of my generation and introduced us to the sheer potential of storytelling. Netflix most recently took advantage of the nostalgia and goodwill the show still enjoys, translating the tale of Aang's destiny as the Avatar and his war against the Fire Nation into a live-action retelling that quickly justified a second and third season. All that took place as a backdrop to the news first reported two years ago, of course, which indicated that Avatar Studios (headed by the creators of the original show, Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino) was going all in on a trio of new animated movies set in the world of "Avatar."

Today, with /Film's Ryan Scott in attendance at this year's CinemaCon happenings, Paramount made the news officially official by revealing a fresh batch of details on at least one of those planned movies. Previous reports explained that the first of these movies would focus on Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, and the rest of our heroes at young adults. We now know that this is currently under the working title of "Aang: The Last Airbender." But that's not all. During their panel, the studio dropped the director, voice cast, and more. Read on for more!