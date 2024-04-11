Animated Sequel Aang: The Last Airbender Is Officially Coming To Theaters, New Voice Cast Announced
What a time for "Avatar: The Last Airbender" fans to be alive. The Aang Gang was first immortalized in Nickelodeon's original animated series, one that practically altered the brain chemistry of countless kids of my generation and introduced us to the sheer potential of storytelling. Netflix most recently took advantage of the nostalgia and goodwill the show still enjoys, translating the tale of Aang's destiny as the Avatar and his war against the Fire Nation into a live-action retelling that quickly justified a second and third season. All that took place as a backdrop to the news first reported two years ago, of course, which indicated that Avatar Studios (headed by the creators of the original show, Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino) was going all in on a trio of new animated movies set in the world of "Avatar."
Today, with /Film's Ryan Scott in attendance at this year's CinemaCon happenings, Paramount made the news officially official by revealing a fresh batch of details on at least one of those planned movies. Previous reports explained that the first of these movies would focus on Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, and the rest of our heroes at young adults. We now know that this is currently under the working title of "Aang: The Last Airbender." But that's not all. During their panel, the studio dropped the director, voice cast, and more. Read on for more!
Prepare to enter the Avatar State
It doesn't get much cooler than this. Paramount has spilled all sorts of new details on their planned animated movies based on "Avatar: The Last Airbender," and the first of these productions is arriving on October 10, 2025, according to Variety. Currently titled "Aang: The Last Airbender," the animated sequel movie now has a filmmaker attached and a buzzy voice cast. Lauren Montgomery, who is known for work on various DC animated projects and her contributions as a storyboard artist, the latter of which includes credits on both the original "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and "The Legend of Korra," will direct the feature. Rest assured, this new film is almost certainly in safe hands, but the announcement of the voice cast might be even cooler.
Eric Nomm will play the the lead role, while Dave Bautista is playing the villain. Variety adds that Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, and Roman Zaragoza are part of the cast. The recasting makes sense given the timeframe of this movie, taking place well after the events of "The Last Airbender" and expanding on flashbacks of the grown-up characters glimpsed throughout "The Legend of Korra." With a release date scheduled for late next year, there remains plenty of time for Paramount and Avatar Studios to generate hype for a movie that's sure to cause waves among the passionate fanbase.
Stay tuned to /Film for updates!