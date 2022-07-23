Nickelodeon's First Avatar: The Last Airbender Animated Movie Will Bring The Gaang Back Together

Long ago, animated TV lived in harmony. Then, everything changed when Hollywood attacked.

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" managed to barely escape the smear that was the live-action movie (we do not speak of it), and has only risen to be stronger and more culturally significant than ever before. So much so that the splintering of the creative team behind Netflix's upcoming live-action series adaptation of the beloved animated show resulted in the launch of Avatar Studios, Nickelodeon's production studio entirely dedicated to expanding the world of "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

Last month, Avatar Studios announced their plans to produce three theatrically released feature films set in that universe (and hopefully wiping away the shameful memory of that "Last Airbender" movie once and for all). Now, we know what the first film will be about. And folks, the Gaang is getting back together.

At the "Avatar: The Last Airbender" panel held at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 (via Entertainment Weekly), Nickelodeon's Avatar Studios announced that the subject of their first feature-length film will be Avatar Aang and his friends. But, you may ask, didn't we get three whole seasons of that (barring Zuko's time spent as the antagonist-turned-antihero) plus flashbacks to their time as adults in the sequel series "The Legend of Korra"? Well, this time, we'll see the Gaang at a period in their lives that hadn't been yet seen on screen: as young adults.