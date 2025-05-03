Why Adult Swim's The Boondocks Reboot Was Canceled

Aaron McGruder's comic strip "The Boondocks" first appeared in 1996 in the pages of The Diamondback, the school newspaper of the University of Maryland. McGruder attended U of M, graduating with a degree in African American Studies. "The Boondocks" followed the life and experiences of a 10-year-old big-city Chicago boy named Huey and his brother Riley, who have to go live with their grandfather in the suburbs of Maryland. Huey, like McGruder, was sharply aware of the fineries of Black culture and the way it was commonly misused by corporate America. Riley, meanwhile, loved gangsta rap culture and sought the wealth and conspicuous consumption featured in so many rap videos. Both kids butted heads with their grandfather, who, being a WWII veteran and former civil rights activist, had a perspective all his own.

"The Boondocks" was assertively political, which was refreshing in the funny pages. McGruder tried to partner with several distribution syndicates, but too many of them balked at the strip's open discussion of racial and class issues. Ultimately, "The Boondocks" wasn't picked up for national syndication until 1999. Luckily, it proved to be very popular, if sometimes controversial; for example, certain newspapers pulled a strip wherein McGruder referred to the then Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as a "female Darth Vader-type that seeks loving mate to torture" in a mock personals ad.

The strip ran through to 2006, along the way passing the baton to an Adult Swim animated TV adaptation. Regina King played both Huey and Riley on the series, while the late, great John Witherspoon played the brothers' grandfather. The show took McGruder's comic strip drawings and slightly redesigned them to give them a pseudo-anime vibe. The "Boondocks" TV series was also widely celebrated and ran for four spaced-out seasons in 2005, 2007, 2010, and 2014.

"The Boondocks" was set to be rebooted on HBO by Sony in 2020, and the series actually made it into production before being axed at the last minute. During a discussion with "Double Toasted Interviews" in 2023, voice actor Gary Anthony Williams (who played Uncle Ruckus on the show) revealed that the reboot was simply taking too long to make.