The Boondocks Reboot Has Been Axed By Sony

Bummer news for fans of the animated comedy series "The Boondocks": the series reboot at HBO Max has been canceled by the folks at Sony, who own the rights to the franchise. In an interview on "1-on-1 w/Deuces" (via ComicBook), series star Cedric Yarbrough confirmed that the reboot is no longer moving forward.

The series was created by Aaron McGruder, based on his comic strip of the same name. The original series aired on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim and followed Riley, Huey, and their grandfather as they tried to survive in a mostly-white suburbia. The revival was originally set to debut on HBO Max in the fall of 2020, but that date came and went without so much as a word on its possible future.

Now it's looking like we won't see the continued adventures of Huey and Riley after all.