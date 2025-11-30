12 Best Blumhouse Horror Movies Of All Time, Ranked

It's still a bit unbelievable that "M3GAN" works as well as it does. Taking a glance at the premise on paper, there's nothing all that immediately interesting about what it has to offer. In fact, even putting aside already obvious comparisons that could be made to the entire killer-doll subgenre that came before it, the general plot-concept and shape of "M3GAN" is nearly identical to the 2019 "Child's Play" remake, which dreadfully reimagined the iconic Chucky character (now voiced by Mark Hamill) as a rogue AI doll that takes "protecting" his child companion to violent extremes. So why does such a familiar plot feel so singular, memorable, and culturally impactful when M3GAN is around?

The short answer is that "M3GAN" has a quietly deft understanding of its own tone. Screenwriter Akela Cooper and director Gerard Johnstone avoid the pitfall of taking the story too seriously. They also create a uniquely irreverent, sassy, and ludicrously cold sense of humor that wouldn't work without a villain as iconic as M3GAN herself (physically portrayed by actor and professional dancer Amie Donald; voiced by Jenna Davis). Allison Williams and Violet McGraw dutifully balance the tone as needed, with grounded, human performances as the film's stock grieving-horror-movie-protagonists.

One could argue that being too aware of itself has introduced a few minor glitches into the future of the "M3GAN" franchise, but the original product still shines on its own. Funny, bloody, and incredibly rewatchable, she's the best friend a horror fan could ask for.