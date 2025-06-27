12 Best Movies Like M3GAN
Gerard Johnstone's "M3GAN" danced its way into theaters (and our hearts) with its bloody brilliance. After all, who doesn't adore a horror movie about a rogue artificial intelligence doll who'll turn everyone into human pincushions if they dare to mess with her or her person? Let's just say that M3GAN's love extends into the "Single White Female" terrain, where obsession isn't an option, but it's the default mode in terms of affection.
Now, even though the world of "M3GAN" expands with spin-offs about horny AI lovebots and sequels, these films can't come soon enough for fans. Yeah, yeah, yeah... Good things come to those who stand at the gate, or procrastinate, or whatever the saying is that LinkedIn bros overuse to sell their courses to suckers. But what about us, the impatient and exalted ones, who crave the mayhem and macabre right now?
Here's the good news: there are more than a few movies like "M3GAN." Whether it be because they're about killer dolls, the ever-expanding dangers of AI, or simply share similar tones, they tickle the same sweet spot as "M3GAN." With that said, DJ, hit that music and let's get this party started!
Here are the 12 best movies like "M3GAN."
Child's Play
Chucky crawled so that M3GAN could dance. Give it up for the O.G., who entertained multiple generations of fans! While the 2019 "Child's Play" reboot is extremely similar to "M3GAN," since it's about an AI doll that gets its safety protocols scrambled and becomes a menace to society, the original "Child's Play" movie remains the archetype for the killer doll subgenre of horror.
In the 1988 film, serial killer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) uses his last breath to conduct a voodoo ritual and transfer his soul into a "Good Guy" doll. The doll ends up in the possession of the young Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), who forms a quick friendship with the now-dubbed Chucky. Unfortunately for Andy, he becomes something of a fall guy as Chucky goes on a giddy murder spree. It's only after a series of crimes and investigations that people start to believe that hey, maybe this denim-wearing devil doll is evil.
"Child's Play" spawned a franchise, including the absolute peak "Child's Play 2" that ramps up the weirdness and absurdity. Without question, Chucky's infectious personality and bananas storylines inspired "M3GAN" to take the sardonic and sinister to a whole new level while never forgetting the fun factor of these types of movies.
Companion
One of the major themes in "M3GAN" centers around humanity placing emotional dependency on AI, as Gemma (Allison Williams) uses M3GAN to be a friend and support system for Cady (Violet McGraw). Drew Hancock's "Companion" feels like an evolution of this concept, as it introduces a reality where people acquire companion robots and tailor them to their own desires. Yet, as the bots develop human-like traits, humanity regresses, indulging in depravity and treating their companions like possessions rather than partners.
"Companion" explores what happens when the relationship between humans and robots goes sour, as Sophie Thatcher's robot companion character Iris takes revenge against her boyfriend, Josh (Jack Quaid), after discovering he jailbroke her control system to use her as a part of a bigger criminal scheme. Needless to say, the action gets bloody and brutal fairly quickly, as the humans learn that maybe they should invest more time in building authentic relationships with other people rather than create glorified sex bots for themselves.
What "Companion" does well is to showcase how it isn't AI that's at the center of all things malevolent, but the fault actually lies with humans who continue to test the boundaries and push the limits of the technology. Much like Icarus learned, if you fly too close to the sun, you'll get burnt at some point.
Subservience
Worried about AI stealing your job? Well, S.K. Dale's "Subservience" proves technology isn't only coming for our careers but also our relationships. The film sees married couple — Nick (Michele Morrone) and Maggie (Madeline Zima) — hire a sim named Alice (Megan Fox) to help with domestic duties and look after their children after Maggie experiences heart issues. It doesn't take too long for Alice to develop a romantic attraction to Nick and intense dislike of Maggie. Alice turns into Skynet's wet dream, as she embarks on a nonstop quest to destroy the family and have Nick all to herself.
Like "M3GAN," Alice develops an overzealous attachment to someone. It's to the obsessive point that she will commit murder and destroy everyone in her path to ensure that no one comes between her and Nick. While "Subservience" lacks the deft comedic touches and wicked sense of humor of "M3GAN," it's never boring to see the seductive Alice turn into an unstoppable and unrelenting killing machine. It's also one of Megan Fox's best movies.
Imaginary
Jeff Wadlow's "Imaginary" isn't about killer dolls or the perils of AI, but it does delve into what happens when people dissociate too much from real-life human connections. The film revolves around the relationship that the young Alice (Pyper Braun) forms with a teddy bear named Chauncey. Initially, Chauncey is seen as her imaginary best friend, as is normal for most children Alice's age, but it's soon discovered that there might be something far more disturbing at play than a girl and her teddy pal.
"Imaginary" provides a clever twist on the concept of imaginary best friends and turns Chauncey into a frightening monster. He certainly is no Ted, as this teddy bear needs to meet the woodchipper rather than the family. Yet, Chauncey shares a similar trait with M3GAN, because he also struggles to let go. He develops an almost symbiotic relationship with people and becomes violent when his "friends" push him away. In addition, he's a little creep who loves jump scares too much. Also, don't confuse "Imaginary" with John Krasinski's "IF," because both films were released close to each other but couldn't be more different.
Annabelle Comes Home
Look, any of the "Annabelle" movies could feature here, because they're all essentially about a possessed doll getting up to all kinds of mischief and frightening everyone. That said, there's something extra special about Gary Dauberman's "Annabelle Comes Home" that makes it stand out from the pack. In this film, Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren's (Vera Farmiga) daughter, Judy (Mckenna Grace), is left with her babysitter, Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman), for the evening. However, events get spookier after Mary Ellen's friend Daniela (Katie Sarife) decides to release the nefarious Annabelle from her case rather than dropkick the heinous doll. Subsequently, Annabelle unleashes more evil spirits in the house and turns it into an unforgettable night.
Sure, as a character, Annabelle is more of a Silent Bob type and doesn't have the sparkling personality of M3GAN, but she knows how to have fun. "Annabelle Comes Home" values thrills over an original story, but that's fine, because the viewers have seen the other side in "The Conjuring" Universe, so it's all about the vibes. Also, don't bet against an Annabelle-M3GAN crossover in the future, since James Wan, who is a producer on both films, suggested that a battle between these two evil dolls could be far more competitive than people imagine. In fact, that pesky demon might be cooked if it faces M3GAN!
Five Nights at Freddy's
Based on the video game series, Emma Tammi's "Five Nights at Freddy's" sees Freddy Fazbear's Pizza's night security guard Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) get the fright of his life after the abandoned pizzeria's animatronic mascots come to life. If you played the games, you know that the animatronics are obsessed with hunting humans in "Five Nights at Freddy's." In the film, Mike and his sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), soon discover that the mascots contain the souls of children who went missing years prior. In addition to this, it doesn't take too long to find out that there's a puppet master behind it all, holding the ability to turn these mascots into either friend or foe.
"Five Nights at Freddy's" mascots form a strong bond with Abby, but they also possess the ability to be extremely dangerous and sinister. They're similar to M3GAN in this way, because when the doll seems to be under Gemma's control, M3GAN has the ability to protect and care for Cady. However, no one is really ever safe from M3GAN's wrath. In retrospect, maybe it's best to just run in the opposite direction when you encounter any animatronic doll or mascot that looks like it could crush you if you look at it funny.
The Boy
One of the best movies like "M3GAN" is "The Boy," and no, it isn't because the antagonist is a killer doll, but it has more to do with the twist in the tale that changes everything. In an effort to preserve spoilers for those who have just woken up from their cryogenic chambers and not seen William Brent Bell's "The Boy" yet, it's a tidy horror that sees Greta Evans (Lauren Cohan) hired to be a nanny for the Heelshire family. When she arrives, they introduce her to a doll named Brahms whom they treat as if he's a real boy. Greta plays along with the charade, but she starts to suspect the doll might actually be possessed when strange events occur around the house.
"The Boy" keeps the audience guessing about the true story behind Brahms and what further twists lie ahead. In fact, when a viewer reaches the end and considers what they watched, it makes the film that much more unsettling. "The Boy" plays its story a lot more straight than "M3GAN," but don't let that deter you. It dares to be different and do something innovative in a genre that's often too predictable for its own good. That said, Gerard Johnstone thinks M3GAN would tear Brahms to pieces in a fight.
Morgan
Remember how those doofus scientists in "Jurassic World" decided to mix DNA from various creatures to create the Indominus Rex, aka the most dangerous predator to walk the Earth? Well, the SynSect geneticists in 2016's "Morgan" might take the title for the dumbest smart people ever, after they create a human-AI hybrid known as Morgan (played by Anya Taylor-Joy, though it's not one of her best films). Essentially, this being possesses infinite intelligence but also the ability to think for itself. Oh, did you think that Morgan was about to accept being a stooge for SynSect and working in finance or something? Of course not. She goes on a murderous rampage that has everyone thinking, "What have we done?"
Yeah, "Morgan" telegraphs its biggest moments and reveals, but it's enjoyable enough for those who enjoyed the magic maelstrom of "M3GAN." Also, it's yet another film on this list that suggests humanity's greatest concern shouldn't just be AI but moreso the technology companies that refuse to draw the line. In the end, it'll be these scientists playing god — like the ones from "Morgan" — that doom us all.
Ex Machina
Filmmaker Alex Garland asks a pertinent question in 2014's "Ex Machina": can artificial intelligence ever become truly human? It's like a more sci-fi version of "M3GAN," without as much homicide, as Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson) forms a heartwarming connection with his boss' android Ava (Alicia Vikander). Believing that Ava and her fellow androids are being mistreated by Blue Book CEO Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac), Caleb decides to help Ava escape from captivity and be free.
"Ex Machina" looks at the shortening chasm between human and sentient technology, as AI reaches uncharted territory and blurs the lines. It's a smart film that leaves a lot up to the viewer's interpretation, but it also reminds the audience that if AI gets out of hand, we can only blame ourselves for the situation. In "Ex Machina," it isn't the AI itself that drives the anxiety; it's what it's capable of in the hands of unaccountable, megalomaniac tech bros like Nathan.
The Terminator
Oh, yes, you better believe that "The Terminator" is one of the best movies like "M3GAN." In fact, /Film's Valerie Ettenhofer once wrote that "M3GAN" shares more in common with "The Terminator" than "Child's Play," clearly identify why "M3GAN" deserves to be seen as a killer robot instead of a killer doll. To sum it up, "M3GAN" serves as a metaphor for how society is dancing too close to the edge with technology, and without the necessary regulation and concern, this could lead to unimaginable consequences down the line.
That's essentially what James Cameron's "The Terminator" is about. After Cyberdyne Systems creates one of the most sophisticated AI defense networks, the AI goes rogue and tries to take over the world. Even worse is the fact that technology has evolved to the point that a cyborg assassin (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is sent back in time to eliminate Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) before she gives birth to the future leader of the Resistance.
While it looked like a great piece of fiction in 1984, there are signs that AI could be reaching a boiling point in the real world. Heck, NBC News published a harrowing story that some AI systems are even capable of blackmail and sabotage for self-preservation. Think about that the next time you use ChatGPT to make a cute action figure of yourself.
Dead Silence
It's no secret that James Wan loves creepy dolls. It started with Billy the Puppet in "Saw" and progressed all the way to the demonic Annabelle in "The Conjuring" Universe before arriving at the titular character from "M3GAN." Whether he's involved in a project as a director, writer, or producer, he tends to gravitate toward films that have dolls in them for some reason.
One of his less-celebrated doll works is 2007's "Dead Silence," which was written by his "Saw" collaborator Leigh Whannell. In this story, Jamie Ashen (Ryan Kwanten) attempts to solve the mystery of his wife's murder after she receives a ventriloquist dummy named Billy. Jamie's journey takes him on a lore-laden ride where he discovers the legend of Mary Shaw (Judith Roberts) and her eerie connection to Jeff Dunham's best friends. If anyone fears these freaky looking things, chances are high that this film and Slappy the Dummy from "Goosebumps" further played critical roles in accelerating the automatonophobia.
"Dead Silence" presents itself as a largely by-the-numbers motion picture that reeks of conflicting studio notes and interference, but there's still a charm to this spooky story. It promises creepy dolls and innovative kills, and it delivers on those important factors. Even /Film's Matt Donato once declared "Dead Silence" as one of James Wan's best movies.
Abigail
When you talk about the best movies like "M3GAN," you can't ignore Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's 2024 horror comedy "Abigail." It might not be about AI or killer dolls, but the film possesses a sharp sense of humor and features its own murderous little creature of the night. In this story, a bunch of thugs kidnap the young ballet dancer Abigail (Alisha Weir), believing they'll be able to hold her for a hefty ransom. Well, the joke's on them, because Abigail is a vampire and tears them apart faster than anyone can say, "Bram Stoker."
Much like "M3GAN," the kills in this movie might be vicious, but there's also a comedic quality to them, especially when it happens to an abhorrent character that had it coming. Despite the overwhelming positive reviews from critics and viewers, "Abigail" wasn't the same kind of box office hit as "M3GAN," making the chances of a sequel much less likely. At least "Abigail" finally found its audience on Prime Video.