Gerard Johnstone's "M3GAN" danced its way into theaters (and our hearts) with its bloody brilliance. After all, who doesn't adore a horror movie about a rogue artificial intelligence doll who'll turn everyone into human pincushions if they dare to mess with her or her person? Let's just say that M3GAN's love extends into the "Single White Female" terrain, where obsession isn't an option, but it's the default mode in terms of affection.

Now, even though the world of "M3GAN" expands with spin-offs about horny AI lovebots and sequels, these films can't come soon enough for fans. Yeah, yeah, yeah... Good things come to those who stand at the gate, or procrastinate, or whatever the saying is that LinkedIn bros overuse to sell their courses to suckers. But what about us, the impatient and exalted ones, who crave the mayhem and macabre right now?

Here's the good news: there are more than a few movies like "M3GAN." Whether it be because they're about killer dolls, the ever-expanding dangers of AI, or simply share similar tones, they tickle the same sweet spot as "M3GAN." With that said, DJ, hit that music and let's get this party started!

Here are the 12 best movies like "M3GAN."